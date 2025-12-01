Legalized sports betting officially launched in Missouri today, bringing retail and online sportsbooks to the Show-Me State for the first time.

It becomes the 39th state with legal wagering, and some of the biggest sportsbooks in the USA have entered the Missouri sports betting market.

Plenty of sports betting favourites have launched this Monday, and with Missouri being home to huge NFL, MLB and NHL franchises, Missourian bettors will have plenty of markets and wagers to choose from.

As such, we’ve put together a guide to sports wagering in the state, including details on Missouri sportsbooks, their launch day promos and what bettors can expect.

Best sportsbooks to have launched in Missouri

The following Missouri sportsbooks have launched on December 1:

DraftKings: One of the dominant major national brands, DraftKings has been awarded an untethered license, meaning it is independent of any casinos in the Show-Me State.

Circa Sports: The other party to earn an untethered license, Circa was originally a casino company that branched into sports betting in 2019, and has since garnered a strong reputation.

FanDuel: FanDuel is the other dominant force in sports betting in the USA, and is renowned for the quality of its app.

BetMGM: The online sportsbook companion to one of the country’s most renowned gambling companies, BetMGM offers a huge range of markets and a big loyalty program via MGM Rewards.

Caesars Sportsbook: Caesars enjoys strong retail ties and its online offering is best known for strong and regular odds boosts.

Bet365: Betting giant Bet365 may be better known across the Atlantic but it continues to build its product in the US, offering elite odds and superb live betting options.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Fanatics grew alongside the company’s sports retail space and the two are now intertwined in the form of the FanCash rewards system, which allows customers to use rewards for betting or retail.

Best Missouri sportsbook promos

DraftKings: The DraftKings Missouri promo is a simple bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets offer which typically consists of 12 x $25 free bets for use on any sport.

BetMGM: The BetMGM Missouri bonus code offer gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses.

FanDuel: The FanDuel Missouri promo allows new users to bet $5 and get a further $300 in bonuses.

Bet365: The bet365 Missouri bonus code offer is another simple 'bet and get' promo that gives new users $365 in bonus bets when they wager $10.

Fanatics: The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo offers new users the chance to deposit $50 and get up to $3,000 in FanCash "No Sweat Bets".

Caesars: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INDYMO and deposit and wager a minimum of $5 to get $150 in bonus bets if your first cash bet wins.

How to pre-register

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to pre-register for your chosen Missouri sportsbook promos:

Step 1: Choose a sportsbook and promo.

Step 2: Create an account (your ID and SSN will be required).

Step 3: Make any required deposit (if needed).

Step 4: Place your first wager.

Step 5: Bonus bets will be credited after your qualifying wager settles.

Note: You must be physically in Missouri to bet.

What Missouri bettors can wager on at launch

The main sports that will be available upon the launch of Missouri sports betting include:

NFL: Bettors can bet on the Kansas City Chiefs from December 1, though their first game comes on December 7 when they host the Houston Texans.

NHL: The St Louis Blues play Anaheim Ducks on December 1, and there are another three fixtures in the opening week from launch, including games on Dec. 4, Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

Other: NBA, college basketball, soccer, and other standard US betting markets – such as the UFC – will also be available on the sports betting Missouri launch week.

Tips for maximizing launch promos

Below, we’ve shared some of the best tips for maximizing the value (and entertainment) from the various Missouri sportsbook promos on offer. Here are some things to consider when evaluating the offers from Missouri betting apps:

Be sure to compare each promo, as different bettors benefit from different bonus types

Always check minimum odds and the expiry for any bonus bets and rewards

Use bonus bets on plus-money lines to maximize returns

Don’t bet on both sides of a market (as this often violates T&Cs)

Track when bonus bets arrive, as this varies by operator. The window can vary from 72 hours to 30 days, depending on the sportsbook.

Responsible gambling

Sports betting should only ever be seen as a form of entertainment. Gambling is not a way to make money, and should never be treated as such.

It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose. Take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri sports betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

It’s important not to get carried away by all the Missouri sportsbook offers once online betting becomes available.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or the Missouri Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-888-BETS-OFF, or alternatively visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health and the state’s Gaming Commission can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:

The Independent verdict

Missouri’s betting launch has brought several major national sportsbooks to the state, along with some of the strongest bonuses available anywhere in the US.

Bettors now have access to a wide range of markets across the country’s biggest sports via fast, user-friendly mobile apps and websites.

To get the best value, compare welcome offers, register early, and choose a sportsbook that suits your own betting preferences.

Most importantly, all recommended operators are fully legal, state-regulated and equipped with robust responsible gambling tools, ensuring a safe and controlled betting experience from day one.

