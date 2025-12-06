Georgia will be out to rewrite the history books when they face Alabama at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Saturday in the SEC Championship final, and bettors can get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings for the game.

Want to find out how? We explain how you can bet on the SEC Championship game between Georgia and Alabama

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Championship preview

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Kick-off: 4pm ET

4pm ET How to watch: ABC

Both teams have identical records in the SEC this year, losing just once in eight games to go 7-1 against Conference rivals.

Georgia come in as the higher-ranked of the two teams, sitting at No.3 after an 11-1 regular season, while the Tide are down are No.10 after going 10-2.

Georgia and Alabama have a significant history when it comes to winning the SEC Championship - the Bulldogs are the reigning champions, having defeated the Texas Longhorns 22-19 in overtime last year, whilst the Crimson Tide have the most wins in Championship history, winning the final 11 times.

But history is not on Georgia’s side, having lost all four meetings in the Championship game to Alabama in 2012, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

SEC Championship history

The SEC became the first NCAA conference to hold a Championship game in 1992.

With the removal of divisions after the 2023 season, the two teams with the best records at the end of the regular season meet to decide who will be SEC champions.

11 of the current 16 teams in the SEC have reached the Championship game, although only six colleges have won the Championship - Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, and LSU.

Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma are yet to reach the SEC Championship game, while South Carolina, Mississippi State, Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas have reached the game yet lost.

Alabama are the most successful team, with 11 championships, including the first back in 1992. Including this season, the Crimson Tide have reached 16 Championship games. The Georgia Bulldogs are tied with the Florida Gators for second-most appearances in the final, with Saturday’s matchup the Bulldog’s 13th Championship game.

The Gators have seven Championships, while Georgia have won five SEC titles.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you plan on wagering on Saturday’s SEC Championship game, remember to practice responsible gambling.

Gambling can be highly addictive. Never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose and don’t go chasing losses.

All of the licensed sportsbooks in the United States will have responsible gambling tools like deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions that are readily available.

Outside of the sportsbooks, there are both state and national resources where you can seek free and confidential advice:

