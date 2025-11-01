Dodgers fan who ran onto field brandishing Stars and Stripes loudly booed in Toronto
Security guards quickly tackled the fan during Game 6 of the World Series as political tensions between the North American neighbors continue
A clothed streaker, wearing an LA Dodgers-blue polo shirt and waving an American flag, invaded the field Friday during Game 6 of the World Series in Toronto against the Blue Jays, much to the displeasure of the crowd.
The interruption happened in the bottom of the sixth inning and didn’t last long as a security guard quickly ripped the flag out of the man’s hands and another staffer helped take him to the ground at Rogers Centre.
Fans booed the man as police escorted him off the field following his stunt.
The Dodgers beat the Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 6 to force a Game 7, dashing Toronto fans’ hopes of clinching their first title in 32 years on the night.
The incident came against the background of ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Canada, which have deepened amid trade disputes and political friction. The U.S. imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports, renewing economic grievances.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada might be better off as the 51st state of the United States, which he has invoked in the context of trade and perceived U.S. deficits, prompting strong rebukes from Canadian officials and anger from members of the public.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed Saturday that he apologized to Trump for an ad criticizing U.S. tariffs that featured Ronald Reagan, addressing Trump’s earlier claim that Canada had apologized. The ad was released by Ontario premier Doug Ford and featured excerpts from a speech in which Reagan – still a hero to many U.S. Republicans – set out why he opposed tariffs and supported free trade.
“I have a very good relationship [with Carney]. I like him a lot, but what they did was wrong. He was very nice. He apologized for what they did with the commercial,” Trump told reporters earlier on Air Force One.
“It was a false commercial. It was the exact opposite – Ronald Reagan loved tariffs,” he added.
Ford himself said the ad, which had been broadcast in the United States, had done its job by the time it was withdrawn. He said: “We achieved our goal. They’re talking about it in the U.S., and they weren’t talking about it before I put the ad on. I’m glad that Ronald Reagan was a free trader.”
In February, Canadian fans booed the U.S. national anthem at NHL and NBA games in cities like Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa, while applauding "O Canada."
The World Series will be decided in Game 7 on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST in Toronto.
