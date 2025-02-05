U.S. national anthem booed before NBA game in Toronto despite tariff pause
A few fans booed the American national anthem before the Toronto Raptors hosted the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, a sign that some Canadians are still upset despite President Donald Trump’s 30-day pause on tariff threats against Mexico and Canada
The boos were neither as loud nor as prolonged as they were before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
However, as they did Sunday, Raptors fans cheered loudly for the singing of “O Canada,” showing special enthusiasm for the line “True North strong and free!”
“The Star-Spangled Banner” was also booed last Saturday night at NHL games in Ottawa, Ontario, and Calgary, Alberta, hours after Trump made his threat of import tariffs on America’s northern neighbor a reality.
Fans also booed the anthem before the NHL's Vancouver Canucks hosted Detroit on Sunday night.
