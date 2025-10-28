Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inside the record-breaking World Series epic

Dodgers outlast Blue Jays in 18 innings
  • Shohei Ohtani delivered an extraordinary performance in Game 3 of the World Series, achieving more extra-base hits than any player in the event's history.
  • He recorded two home runs and two doubles within the first seven innings, followed by reaching base an unprecedented five consecutive times via walks.
  • Ohtani ultimately reached base nine times in total during the 18-inning game, which matched the longest in World Series history.
  • The Toronto Blue Jays intentionally walked Ohtani multiple times after his initial four hits, a tactic their manager confirmed would continue.
  • Despite his monumental individual effort, Ohtani emphasised the team's 6-5 victory, sealed by Freddie Freeman's walk-off homer, as the most important outcome, ahead of his scheduled pitching appearance in Game 4.
