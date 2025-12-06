The Georgia Bulldogs head to their state capital of Atlanta to face the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Saturday in the SEC Championship game and bet365 are offering $150 in bonus bets for the game.

The stage is set for a classic encounter between two of the powerhouses of college football

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tidal SEC Championship preview

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Kick-off: 4pm ET

4pm ET How to watch: ABC

Both teams have identical records in the SEC so far this year, losing just once in eight games to go 7-1 against Conference rivals.

Georgia come in as the higher ranked of the two teams though, sitting at No.3 after a 11-1 regular season, while the Tide are down to No.10 after going 10-2.

Georgia and Alabama have significant history with winning the SEC Championship - Bulldogs are the reigning champions, having defeated the Texas Longhorns 22-19 in overtime last year, whilst the Crimson Tide have the most wins in Championship history, winning the final 11 times.

But history is not on Georgia’s side, having lost all four meetings in the Championship game to Alabama in 2012, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

SEC Championship history

The SEC became the first NCAA conference to hold a Championship game in 1992.

With the removal of divisions after the 2023 season, the two teams with the best records at the end of the regular season meet to decide who will be SEC champions.

11 of the current 16 teams in the SEC have reached the Championship game, although only six colleges have won the Championship - Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, and LSU.

Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma are yet to reach the SEC Championship game, while South Carolina, Mississippi State, Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas have gone to the dance but come home empty-handed.

Alabama are the most successful team, with 11 championships, including the first back in 1992. Including this season, the Crimson Tide have reached 16 Championship games. The Georgia Bulldogs are tied with the Florida Gators for second-most appearances in the final, with Saturday’s matchup being the Bulldog’s 13th Championship game.

The Gators have seven Championships, placing them above Georgia, who have won the SEC five times.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you plan on wagering on Saturday’s SEC Championship game, then you must exercise responsible gambling practices.

Gambling can be highly addictive, so not wagering more than you can comfortably afford is crucial to staying in control and not chasing losses.

All of the licensed online sportsbooks in the United States will have responsible gambling tools like deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions will all be readily available.

Outside of the sportsbooks, there are both state and national resources where you can seek free and confidential advice:

