UFC president Dana White has claimed that a fight event at the White House has been confirmed, saying: “We got it done.”

US president Donald Trump, a friend of White and a UFC fan, said this summer that he wants to host a fight event in 2026 – to celebrate Independence Day and 250 years of the nation’s existence.

Numerous high-profile fighters, including former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, were quick to express their desire to compete on the card, while White claimed this month that it would take place on the South Lawn if it went ahead.

However, the American, 56, raised doubts among fight fans last week, when he expressed concerns about the weight of the UFC cage and the weather around the event.

“This is a different challenge in that I want to do it on the South Lawn, and they have some weight issues,” White said. “The Octagon is 25,000lb, so it’s going to be incredibly challenging.

“Then the weather, which I hate [...] I don’t give a s*** if it snows, we’re going to be out on that South Lawn.”

Now, though, White has shared the most encouraging update yet for those who wish to see the event come to fruition.

open image in gallery UFC president Dana White (left) and US president Donald Trump ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I had a great day,” White said in a video posted to social media late on Thursday (28 August). “Just about to take off here from Washington, DC.

“We had the meeting at the White House, could not have gone better. It’s gonna be awesome. The White House fight is on, the White House fight is on.

“I will have more details on that in the next couple weeks, but we got it done today.”

White has played down the likelihood of Jones fighting at the event, saying the odds are a “billion to one”.

Jones, 38, is seen as one of the greatest but also one of the most controversial fighters in UFC history. His in-ring record is almost incomparable, though his career has been tainted by numerous failed drug tests and run-ins with the law.

Jones, a two-weight UFC champion, announced his retirement from MMA this summer, but news of a potential White House event led him to almost immediately claim he was returning to the promotion’s drug-testing pool.

open image in gallery Jon Jones (left) during his final fight, a win over Stipe Miocic in November ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Yet White told a reporter: “What do you think Jon [could] do in the next couple of months that would make me trust putting him on the White House card? I already said I don’t trust him.

“I haven’t talked to him at all. I would not bet on it [happening]. If I have to make odds, it’s a billion to one I put Jon Jones on the White House card.”

Meanwhile, Irish star McGregor has not fought since suffering a broken leg in a defeat in 2021, but he was similarly inspired by White House fight reports to re-enter the drug-test pool.

open image in gallery White with Conor McGregor, who has expressed a desire to compete at the White House ( Getty Images )

McGregor’s career has also been marred by legal issues in recent years, however. In November, a civil-court jury found that the 37-year-old was liable for sexual assault in 2018. McGregor continues to deny the allegations against him but lost an appeal against the verdict in July.

Remarkably, McGregor – who was present at Trump’s inauguration in January – is trying to run for president in Ireland.