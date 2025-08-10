Conor McGregor ‘not fit to be president of Ireland’, minister says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor McGregor is not fit to be president of Ireland, a minister has said, a month after the MMA fighter lost an appeal over a civil rape case.

A woman successfully sued McGregor in a civil court over an incident in which he was alleged to have “brutally raped and battered” her in a penthouse at a south Dublin hotel in December 2018.

Responding to an interview McGregor gave to The Sunday Times, in which he said he is considering a legal challenge to the eligibility rules for the presidential elections, Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien said: “I don’t think he would be fit to hold that office.”

Mr O’Brien said McGregor was free to challenge the process to get on the presidential ballot paper, but he insisted the Irish constitution was “clear”.

To become a candidate, a person must be nominated by either 20 members of the Irish parliament or four local authorities. They also must be an Irish citizen who is 35 or older.

An election for the largely ceremonial role is expected towards the end of October, as it must take place in the 60 days before outgoing President Michael D Higgins’ term ends on November 11.

So far, two candidates have secured sufficient nominations to get on the ballot: former farming journalist and EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness, who is the Fine Gael nominee; and Catherine Connolly, a left-wing independent and former Galway mayor who has received the backing of opposition parties and independents.

Several figures have said they intend to seek the nominations needed to get on the ballot, including Riverdance star Michael Flatley, millionaire entrepreneur Gareth Sheridan, and previous presidential candidate Peter Casey, as well as McGregor.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina outside Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, the official residence of the President of Ireland (Gareth Chaney/PA)

Asked about McGregor’s intention to legally challenge the process to be nominated as a presidential candidate, Mr O’Brien said he was within his rights to take a case but did not believe he would be nominated.

“Like any citizen, he’s entitled to take a case should he wish, but the constitution is clear on that, the nomination process is clear,” the Fianna Fail TD said.

“I don’t envisage he’ll be nominated to run for president. But look, I think it’s open to any citizen to take a challenge, should they wish.

“The office of Uachtaran na hEireann is the highest office in the land.

“It’s a critically important office. If you look at the work that Michael D Higgins has done over the last 14 years and representing our country abroad with such distinction, I would just ask people to draw the comparison to what our president has done, and what someone like Conor McGregor might do.

“So I don’t think he would be fit to hold that office.”

Last month, McGregor lost his appeal against a civil jury’s finding in favour of Dublin woman, who accused him of rape.

The jury found that McGregor, who told the court he had consensual sex with the woman, was civilly liable for assault.

The woman, 35, was awarded almost 250,000 euro in damages and McGregor was also ordered to pay about 1.3 million euro in legal costs following the November trial.