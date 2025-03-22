Rio Ferdinand puts UFC star Leon Edwards in chokehold

Leon Edwards faces Sean Brady in a must-win fight tonight, as the welterweights headline UFC London.

Edwards is competing for the first time since losing the division’s title to Belal Muhammad in July, when he was comprehensively outwrestled and outpointed in Manchester. Now the British-Jamaican fights on home soil again, and versus another wrestler as he takes on Brady.

The American steps in to face Edwards after the latter’s original opponent, Jack Della Maddalena, was pulled from UFC London and placed in a title fight with Muhammad. And Edwards, 33, believes he can set up a title shot against the winner of Muhammad vs Della Maddalena – which is scheduled for May – by beating Brady, 32.

Also in action at the O2 Arena are Liverpudlian star “Meatball” Molly McCann and London’s own Nathaniel Wood, while the co-main event pits Jan Blachowicz against Carlos Ulberg.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC London main card and prelims, below: