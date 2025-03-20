Molly McCann: Paddy Pimblett has dropped the ‘madness’ ahead of career-defining Michael Chandler test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Molly McCann says teammate Paddy Pimblett has dropped the ‘madness’ as he prepares for a potentially legacy-defining clash against Michael Chandler.

Pimblett squares off against Chandler next month at UFC 314 in Miami in what is undoubtedly the biggest fight of his career so far.

But after years of making a name for himself as a loud, brash persona, McCann says ‘Paddy the Baddy’ is ready to let his fighting do the talking as he reaches the peak of his powers.

“Pressure makes diamonds and my boy is a big, big diamond,” she said. “This is everything he's dreamed of his whole life. I don't think the bright lights are going to get to him.

"I think he's learned his lessons in previous fights. Especially with Tony Ferguson, I think that was a big thing. Having Trump in the crowd, being there on that card, he knows the drill.

“He's meeting Chandler at the perfect time, he's levelling up every way. Look at his body, 30 years of age, he's not green in the sport, and he's just going to go in there and absolutely do the job.

"He's not blowing up anymore (between fights). He's got two little girls who are one in May or April. He's grown up. He doesn't say all the madness no more – well, he still does say a bit of madness sometimes. But, no, he knows the sport.

“He knows how to play you all. He knows, right, I'm going to get the most eyes on us. And he's authentic with the way he's doing it. The second he's on the mat, it is 100 percent until the second he's off that mat, and does seven five minute rounds with fresh partners every Tuesday, every Thursday.

"He doesn't get out of breath, and he's just an absolute monster. I can't wait. I really think this will be the big career defining fight for him, where people get to see who he really is, in every part of his game. I'll be there in Miami."

McCann is back in action herself this weekend as she takes on Alexia Thainara at UFC London. Thainara stepped in at the final hour to face the Liverpudlian in what will be her promotional debut, after original opponent Istela Nunes pulled out.

McCann comes into the bout off the back of a loss to Bruna Brasil and faces a tough challenge against Thainara, who is 11-1.

open image in gallery Molly McCann saw her UFC London opponent switched at the 11th hour ( Getty Images )

She is confident she can do the business as the more experienced fighter, however, knowing first-hand of how quickly reality checks can come in the UFC.

“On my UFC debut, I thought I was the b****ks and Gillian Robertson humbled me,” she said. “The percentage of debutants when they come out, it's not always that they win because they get caught up in the show.

“I'm not going to rely on that with my opponents. I'm really expecting to have someone come for me the whole way. I don't think anyone should ever think, ‘oh, just because it's their first one, their head might go a little bit off’.

“She's not come all the way round the world on a day's notice to just to just make up numbers. She's come to take my head off.”