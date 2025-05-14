Jump to content
Du Plessis v Chimaev date confirmed as star-studded schedule for UFC 317 and UFC 319 revealed

The highly-anticipated middleweight contest will see the South African face the Russian in Chicago after Dana White detailed plans for a blockbuster run of UFC events this summer

Will Castle
Wednesday 14 May 2025 07:12 EDT
Dricus Du Plessis v Khamzat Chimaev has finally been confirmed for the middleweight title in August this summer.

Dana White revealed the pair will square off on 16 August at the United Center in Chicago in the main event for UFC 319, before providing an update on Jon Jones v Tom Aspinall for the heavyweight title.

And the UFC supremo rattled off a number of huge fights, including International Fight Week’s big UFC 317 event, to complete a star-studded schedule this summer.

Speculation had surrounded Du Plessis and a possible injury that would scrap plans for a meeting during International Fight Week, but a new date has now finally been made official.

It also confirms Chimaev’s return to fight in America for the first time since September 2022, which saw him beat Kevin Holland at UFC 279.

The return to the USA ends a run of one fight per year in Abu Dhabi, which saw him beat former world champions Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker in 2023 and 2024.

UFC 317 card

Lightweight: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira - UFC Lightweight Championship

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Kai Kara-France - UFC Flyweight Championship

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape

Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz vs. Justin Tafa

Women's Flyweight: Viviane Araújo vs. Tracy Cortez

Dricus Du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight title
Dricus Du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight title (AFP via Getty Images)

UFC 318 card

Lightweight: Max Holloway (c) vs. Dustin Poirier - For the symbolic "BMF" title

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen

Welterweight: Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov

Strawweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci

Khamzat Chimaev submitted Robert Whittaker last year
Khamzat Chimaev submitted Robert Whittaker last year (AP)

UFC 319 card

Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev - UFC Middleweight Championship.

