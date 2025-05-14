Dana White makes promise over Jon Jones v Tom Aspinall in latest update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dana White has reiterated that Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall “will happen” as he prepared fans for an imminent announcement.

British interim heavyweight champion Aspinall has been waiting for his shot at arguable pound-for-pound GOAT Jones - and the undisputed gold that he carries - for the better part of 18 months.

However, Jones, now 37, has seemed unwilling to share the cage with the younger and faster Aspinall, 32, who poses the biggest threat to his unbeatable mystique in the division.

White has nonetheless been hellbent on getting Jones v Aspinall signed to a date and has now hinted that an official announcement could be closer than ever.

"We'll get Aspinall vs Jones done,” White said on Instagram live. “The heavyweight fight will happen. Just relax, I'll announce that soon."

Jones has only fought twice in the two years since making his long-awaited jump to heavyweight in March 2023.

He defeated supposed-next big thing Ciryl Gane in convincing fashion to win the vacant title before finishing ex-champion Stipe Miocic, 42, in November last year.

His claim to only want “legacy fights” at this stage in his career has led many to accuse Jones of “ducking” Aspinall, who is the undeniable next challenger to his throne.

Tom Aspinall is still waiting for his much-anticipated title clash with Jon Jones ( Getty Images )

Aspinall has rocketed through the heavyweight ranks, possessing attributes that make him the archetype of the division’s new era. He holds the record for the shortest average fight time for an athlete with five or more UFC bouts .

He derailed Sergei Pavlovich’s hype train to become interim champion in November 2023, and retained the gold by stopping Curtis Blaydes with a first-minute KO – avenging the only blotch on his UFC record, where a freak knee injury forced a stoppage loss in 2022.

White’s message of intent came on the same evening he announced two mammoth title bouts.

Ilia Topuria will get a shot at the lightweight crown immediately upon his arrival in the division at UFC 317, taking on ex-champion Charles Oliviera for the belt after it was vacated by Islam Makhachev.

Then at UFC 319, middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis will go to battle with Khamzat Chimaev in what could be the South African’s biggest challenge yet.