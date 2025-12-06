Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

UFC 323 live: Merab Dvalishvili vs Petr Yan fight start time, undercard results and updates tonight

Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight belt in a rematch with ex-champion Yan, after Alexandre Pantoja’s flyweight title defence against Joshua Van

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Saturday 06 December 2025 17:33 EST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2 final faceoff for title rematch | UFC 323

Two titles are on the line at UFC 323 tonight, with the main event pitting bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili against former champion Petr Yan.

Dvalishvili, who outpointed Yan two years ago while closing in on a title shot, is remarkably seeking a fourth straight successful defence of the belt in 12 months. The Georgian outpointed Umar Nurmagomedov in January and Cory Sandhagen in October, either side of a submission victory over Sean O’Malley – the man he dethroned last year.

Meanwhile, Yan enters Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena on the back of a three-fight winning streak, having snapped a shocking three-fight losing streak. Since early 2024, the Russian has outpointed former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, Song Yadong, and Marcus McGhee. Now, he eyes redemption against Dvalishvili at last.

Plus, in tonight’s co-main event, the dominant Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight belt against rising prospect Joshua Van, who – at just 24 years old – would become the UFC’s youngest-active champion with a win.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 323 main card and prelims, below.

Recommended

UFC 323 live: Tonight’s fight card in full

Subject to very late changes! ‘C’ denotes champion.

Main card

Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Petr Yan 2 (bantamweight title)

Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs Joshua Van (flyweight title)

Brandon Moreno vs Tatsuro Taira (flyweight)

Henry Cejudo vs Payton Talbott (bantamweight)

Jan Blachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Grant Dawson vs Manuel Torres (lightweight)

Terrance McKinney vs Chris Duncan (lightweight)

Maycee Barber vs Karine Silva (women’s flyweight)

Nazim Sadykhov vs Fares Ziam (lightweight)

Early prelims

Marvin Vettori vs Brunno Ferreira (middleweight)

Edson Barboza vs Jalin Turner (lightweight)

Iwo Baraniewski vs Ibo Aslan (heavyweight)

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Antonio Trocoli (middleweight)

Muhammad Naimov vs Mairon Santos (featherweight)

Men’s flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja was underrated for too long, including by us
Men’s flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja was underrated for too long, including by us (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle6 December 2025 22:33

UFC 323 live: How to watch fights tonight

In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports and is also accessible via Discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action. UFC Fight Pass is a means of watching the prelims in both countries.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan
Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle6 December 2025 22:24

UFC 323 live: Timings tonight

UFC 323 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight.

The early prelims will begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), followed by the regular prelims at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday).

The main card then starts at 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

UFC men’s bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili
UFC men’s bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle6 December 2025 22:13

UFC 323 live: Welcome!

Two titles are on the line at UFC 323 tonight, with the main event pitting bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili against former champion Petr Yan.

Dvalishvili, who outpointed Yan two years ago while closing in on a title shot, is remarkably seeking a fourth straight successful defence of the belt in 12 months. The Georgian outpointed Umar Nurmagomedov in January and Cory Sandhagen in October, either side of a submission victory over Sean O’Malley – the man he dethroned last year.

Meanwhile, Yan enters Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena on the back of a three-fight winning streak, having snapped a shocking three-fight losing streak. Since early 2024, the Russian has outpointed former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, Song Yadong, and Marcus McGhee. Now, he eyes redemption against Dvalishvili at last.

Plus, in tonight’s co-main event, the dominant Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight belt against rising prospect Joshua Van, who – at just 24 years old – would become the UFC’s youngest-active champion with a win.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 323 main card and prelims, right here.

Alex Pattle6 December 2025 22:01

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in