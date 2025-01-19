UFC 311 LIVE: Makhachev defends title against Moicano on late notice – latest updates and results
Follow live as Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight belt against Renato Moicano, who steps in on one day’s notice after an injury to Arman Tsarukyan
Tonight, Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC 311 – on one day’s notice.
Makhachev was expecting to fight Arman Tsarukyan here, six years after outpointing him in a competitive bout, but the Armenian-Russian suffered a back injury on the eve of UFC 311. That injury ruled out Tsarukyan, leading Renato Moicano to be pulled from his planned fight versus Beneil Dariush and placed in the main event.
Brazil’s Moicano is on a four-fight win streak but faces a stern test against Makhachev; the Russian champion has won 14 fights in a row, including three successful title defences. Last time out, Makhachev – who is coached by childhood friend and UFC lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov – submitted Dustin Poirier, a former interim champion. Meanwhile, Moicano scored a TKO over Benoit Saint-Denis, beating the Frenchman in Paris.
Elsewhere at UFC 311, the co-main event pits Merab Dvalishvili against Umar Nurmagomedov, a cousin of Khabib – who will be in Umar and Makhachev’s corners tonight.
The unbeaten Umar challenges Dvalishvili for his bantamweight title in that bout, while the card also features Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder, Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill – a clash of former light-heavyweight champions – and more. Follow live updates and results from UFC 311, below.
UFC 311 LIVE: Key fight odds
Makhachev – 1/10; Tsarukyan – 6/1
Dvalishvili – 5/2; Nurmagomedov – 30/100
Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers.
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
UFC 311 LIVE: Fight card in full
There’s a reason we write “subject to late changes”! Here’s the UFC 311 card in full, following Tsarukyan’s injury on Friday:
Main card
Islam Makhachev (C) vs Renato Moicano (lightweight title)
Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (men’s bantamweight title)
Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill (light-heavyweight)
Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder (middleweight)
Jailton Almeida vs Serghei Pivac (heavyweight)
Prelims
Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)
Bogdan Guskov vs Billy Elekana (light-heavyweight)
Grant Dawson vs Diego Ferreira (lightweight)
Zachary Reese vs Sedrique Dumas (middleweight)
Early prelims
Karol Rosa vs Ailin Perez (women’s bantamweight)
Rinya Nakamura vs Muin Gafurov (bantamweight)
Ricky Turcios vs Benardo Sopaj (bantamweight)
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Clayton Carpenter (flyweight)
UFC 311 LIVE: How to watch fights
UFC 311 will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
UFC 311 LIVE: Timings tonight
UFC 311 takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles tonight – and the very first fight of the night just got under way.
The early prelims will run until 1am GMT (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET tonight), when the regular prelims begin.
We’ll then have live updates for you at 2am GMT (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET tonight), heading into the main card at 3am GMT (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET tonight).
So, follow our coverage for a round-up of the prelim results and blow-by-blow updates from the main card!
Anyway, here’s how Friday’s drama with Tsarukyan, Moicano and Makhachev unfolded:
