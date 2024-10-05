UFC 307 LIVE: Fight updates and undercard results as Alex Pereira battles Khalil Rountree
Alex Pereira targets another big UFC win against Khalil Rountree Jr, while Raquel Pennington, Jose Aldo and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson also feature in an action-packed card
In the main event of UFC 307 on Saturday, Alex Pereira battles Khalil Rountree Jr with ‘Poatan’ aiming to continue his hot streak in the Octagon.
Pereira is now considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet after seizing the light heavyweight title at UFC 295, and a devastating knockout against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 further underlined his status as one of the most feared men in MMA.
But now Rountree provides a new test and an intriguing matchup after Dana White elevated ‘The War Horse’ into this title fight having served a four-month suspension for a failed drug test.
Other star fighters in action include Raquel Pennington, who defends her bantamweight title against former champ Julianna Pena, with Jose Aldo against Mario Bautista, plus Kevin Holland locks horns with Roman Dolidze, with fan favourite Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson also in action.
Follow live updates and all the undercard results from UFC 307 below:
Pereira ‘one of the best'
Brazil’s Alex Pereira returns to the octagon for the third time in 2024 having enjoyed a swift rise to the top of the UFC.
He’s won titles at middleweight and light-heavyweight since joining the promotion in November 2021 and is now looking to make history as he defends his belt for a third time.
Ronda Rousey holds the current UFC record for the shortest period between three consecutive title defences, achieving that feat in 189 days, while Pereira - if successful - will have done it just 175 days.
“I’m one of the best, the numbers don’t lie,” he said, “Fans want to see fights and I deliver fights.”
Khalil Rountree to bring ‘best version of me'
Khalil Rountree has not competed since December 2023 and was removed from the UFC 303 card after being suspended for two months following a positive test for anabolic steroid DHEA in a urine sample.
Due to his co-operation, Rountree, who denied intentionally doping, was given a retrospective ban that expired on 18 September and was fined £119.14.
“Look at the guy’s record, look at what he’s done. It would be extra sweet [to win], it would be major,” Rountree said when speaking about facing Alex Pereira.
“The main reason I’ve always wanted this fight is for the fans - you’ve got two of the best strikers in the world going at it. When I step in there you get the best version of me.”
Harrrison believes she is UFC’s ‘uncrowned quenn'
Kayla Harrison believes she is the “uncrowned queen” in the UFC as she prepares for her fight against Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City this weekend.
The winner will be in line for a shot at the bantamweight title next time out as bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington and challenger Julianna Pena also fight on tonight’s card.
“I’m the uncrowned queen,” Harrison said. “First, Saturday night I smash Ketlen and then I come for my title, so enjoy it while you can ladies.”
Conor McGregor targets fight against ‘woeful’ UFC champion after Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor has claimed he would like to fight UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad as he looks to decide on an opponent for his return to the sport next year.
McGregor had agreed to fight American lightweight Michael Chandler at UFC 305 in June, before pulling out after injuring his toe in the lead-up to the fight.
“He’s woeful. I want to fight him,” McGregor said of the 36-year-old.
“OK, Chandler is next. Belal-McGregor, UFC welterweight world title fight on the line. I have multiple knockouts at 170. I’m a force to be reckoned with at 170. I do damage at 170,” he added.
“Check the stats. One hundred percent accuracy, this man hasn’t even got a knockdown in UFC history. Not one knockdown! It’s embarrassing, to be honest. Kind of slow-rolling a person. They’re all bums.”
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
When is UFC 307?
UFC 307 takes place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday October 5.
The early prelims are due to begin at 12.30am BST on Sunday (4.30pm PT / 6.30pm CT / 7.30pm ET on Saturday), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).
UFC 307 LIVE
In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington defends her bantamweight title for the first time since securing the strap at UFC 297, taking on former champion Julianna Pena who will be eager to reclaim the throne.
Elsewhere on the main card, Kevin Holland kicking things off in an exciting middleweight matchup with Georgian brawler Roman Dolidze, while the likes of Jose Aldo and Kayla Harrison are also in action.
So stacked is this event that fan favourite Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson has been relegated to the prelims, facing off against Joaquin Buckley in a hotly-anticipated welterweight scrap.
UFC rankings: The Independent’s pound-for-pound fighters list
1. Islam Makhachev (26-1, lightweight champion)
Some used to question the Russian’s credentials, given a lack of top-tier opponents on his record, though that was arguably due to fighters’ tentativeness to risk their rankings against a dangerous up-and-comer. Others accused Makhachev of benefiting from his connection to Khabib – his childhood friend and now one of Makhachev’s coaches. Regardless, the 32-year-old banished any doubt in 2022 when he submitted Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight title, suggesting that he would have done the same to most contenders at 155lb.
Makhachev then made it 13 wins in a row by beating Volkanovski twice in eight months, retaining his title against the then-featherweight champion on both occasions. In February 2023, Makhachev outpointed the Aussie in Perth, then in October, he knocked him out with a head kick in round one. Volkanovski had stepped in on short notice for the rematch, but Makhachev was also affected by the late replacement, after Oliveira – his original opponent – suffered a cut over his eye.
Those victories saw Makhachev rise to No 1 in our rankings, a position he solidified with his submission of lightweight great Dustin Poirier in June.
UFC rankings: The Independent’s pound-for-pound fighters list
2. Alex Pereira (11-2, light-heavyweight champion)
The Brazilian kickboxing extraordinaire enjoyed a rapid rise through the middleweight rankings after transitioning to MMA, culminating in a knockout of his old rival Israel Adesanya in 2022 to take the title. Although Pereira was stopped by Adesanya in a rematch last April, he bounced back with a swift move up to light-heavyweight, where he outpointed former champion Jan Blachowicz.
In his next fight, Pereira fought for the vacant 205lb title, beating another ex-champion in Jiri Prochazka to secure two-weight-champion status in record time. Pereira, 36, sealed that feat with a second-round TKO. Next up for Pereira was a title defence against his predecessor atop the 205lb division, Jamahal Hill, in the main event of UFC 300 – a fight that Pereira won early and emphatically.
At UFC 303, Pereira stepped up on two weeks’ notice to defend the title again, knocking out Prochazka in the second round for the second time in seven months. Earlier in his career, by the way, Pereira also recorded a knockout of Sean Strickland, who would go on to become middleweight champion.
As some have said, “Poatan” is speed-running a Hall of Fame career.
