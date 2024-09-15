UFC 306 LIVE: Sean O’Malley dominated by Merab Dvalishvili at ‘Noche’ event in Sphere
Re-live the action, after Sean O’Malley lost his bantamweight belt to Merab Dvalishvili in Las Vegas
In the main event of UFC 306 on Saturday, Sean O’Malley lost the men’s bantamweight title to a dominant Merab Dvalishvili at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
“Sugar Sean” O’Malley was making his second defence of the belt, having won it from Aljamain Sterling with a picture-perfect knockout last August, before retaining it with a masterclass against Marlon Vera in March.
But the American star faced a stern test on Saturday, as he encountered a challenger on a 10-fight win streak. Georgia’s Dvalishvili entered the Sphere on the back of three straight victories against former champions: Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo.
And Dvalishvili added O’Malley’s name to that list by outwrestling the striking specialist for the best part of 25 minutes. O’Malley had his moments, including one scything elbow that cut open his challenger, but there was no doubt about the result when the scorecards arrived – with all of them in Dvalishvili’s favour: 49-46, 48-47, 48-47.
And in the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko outpointed Alexa Grasso to regain the women’s flyweight belt, having previously lost to the Mexican and drawn with her in their first two meetings.
Re-live updates and see all results from UFC 306, below.
UFC 306 LIVE: Merab reaches the mountain top
UFC 306 LIVE: Bahamondes adds another finish to highlight reel
UFC 306 LIVE: Diego Lopes claims latest victim on mesmeric rise
UFC 306 LIVE: ‘Vintage’ Valentina regains flyweight crown
UFC 306 LIVE
Merab Dvalishvili def. Sean O’Malley via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)
Valentina Shevchenko def. Alexa Grasso via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
Diego Lopes def. Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Esteban Ribovics def. Daniel Zellhuber via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Ronaldo Rodriguez def. Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
Norma Dumont def. Irene Aldana via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Ignacio Bahamondes def. Manuel Torres via first-round technical knockout (right hook and ground strikes, 4:02)
Ketlen Souza def. Yazmin Jauregui via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 3:02)
Joshua Van def. Edgar Chairez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Raul Rosas Jr. def. Aoriqileng via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC 306 LIVE: Merab Dvalishvili dominates to dethrone Sean O’Malley
UFC 306 LIVE: Who’s next for Merab?
UFC 306 LIVE: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili
Round five
With the advantage on the scorecards, Merab just needs to get to the buzzer.
He endures a late scare, getting particularly hurt by a blunt front kick from a tiring O’Malley. However, it proves too little, too late for Suga. Bantamweight has a new champion...
Merab Dvalishvili def. Sean O’Malley via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47).
UFC 306 LIVE: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili
Round four
Another perfect takedown from Merab acts to frustrate both O’Malley and the Sphere crowd - but regardless of public sentiment, it’s a tactic that is putting him on a collision course towards title glory.
Suga has been worn down and is breathing incredibly going into the last, while Merab looks like he could go for five more rounds.
O’Malley needs a finish to keep hold of his belt.
UFC 306 LIVE: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili
Round three
Merab’s game plan is working an absolute treat at the moment. He’s getting O’Malley close to the fence and laying in heavy knees, draining the champion and slowing him down.
But it’s not just the grappling that’s going in the challenger’s favour. He’s also clipping Suga with a fair few overhands and is landing far more than his opponent.
Merab shouldn’t get complacent, of course, because it only takes one of O’Malley’s haymakers to cause lights out.
