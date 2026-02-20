Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amanda Nunes has fired back at Sean Strickland over his sexist rant this week, after the controversial UFC fighter took aim at Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.

It was announced on Tuesday that UFC great Rousey will fight Carano, a fellow mixed martial arts (MMA) trailblazer, in May – in a bout that will be streamed live on Netflix.

The contest is Rousey’s first since she lost to Nunes in a UFC title fight in 2016, while Carano has not competed since 2009. And while the surprising news drew some excitement from the MMA fanbase, it led Strickland to launch into a sexist tirade.

Speaking at a media day on Wednesday, ahead of his main-event clash with Anthony Hernandez on Saturday, the outspoken Strickland dismissed Rousey and Carano’s fight as well as women’s MMA in general – not for the first time.

The former middleweight champion, 34, said “nobody gives a f***” about women’s MMA and that the “softest” male could beat Nunes, who is widely considered the greatest women’s fighter in MMA history.

Strickland, who previously expressed a desire to kill an opponent in the cage, added that he felt women are “too empowered”, before making the offensive claim that they should focus on domestic duties.

“I mean, [women’s MMA] is still not very good, but when Gina Carano was fighting it was significantly worse,” the American continued. “Ronda Rousey’s going to f***ing steamroll her [...] I don’t know. I have no interest in that. Who gives a f***?”

open image in gallery Sean Strickland at a UFC press conference in 2022 ( Getty )

Strickland continued to rant with crasser comments, leading Nunes to fire back on Instagram on Thursday.

The Brazilian, who is due to return to the UFC this year after retiring in 2023, said: “We do everything he said, and to top it all off, lol, we’re fighters too. #girlpower don’t cry.”

UFC fighter Amanda Ribas was among those to comment in support of Nunes’s stance, while jiu-jitsu champion Ana Maria “India” called Strickland a “poor little thing, worthy of pity,” adding: “This speech shows how much he diminishes in front of strong, determined women.”

open image in gallery Amanda Nunes is one of just four dual-weight champions in UFC history ( AP )

Nunes, one of just four dual-weight champions in UFC history, was due to return to the company in January. However, the 37-year-old’s opponent, bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison, withdrew from their bout due to injury. The title fight is expected to be rescheduled.

Harrison, 35, is also a great of women’s MMA, whose UFC title run has followed two stints as a PFL champion. Furthermore, the American is a two-time Olympic gold-medalist in Judo. She is also a former training partner of Nunes.