Independent
Voices
Alex Pattle Combat Sports Editor
The Independent reacts to Tom Aspinall’s eye-poke nightmare at UFC 321

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 7 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The early prelims will begin at 10pm GMT (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET), followed by the main card at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the main card will air live on TNT Sports and is also accessible via Discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports; beforehand, the early and regular prelims will stream live on UFC Fight Pass. In the US, Paramount+ will stream the main card and regular prelims, and UFC Fight Pass will provide early-prelim coverage.

Full card

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

Main card

Mario Bautista vs Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight)

Amir Albazi vs Kyoji Horiguchi (flyweight)

Jailton Almeida vs Rizvan Kuniev (heavyweight)

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Jean Matsumoto vs Farid Basharat (bantamweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Julius Walker (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Alex Morono vs Daniil Donchenko (welterweight)

Bruna Brasil vs Ketlen Souza (women’s strawweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Wang Cong vs Eduarda Moura (women’s flyweight)

Muin Gafurov vs Jakub Wiklacz (bantamweight)

Klaudia Sygula vs Priscila Cachoeira (women’s bantamweight)

