UFC 324 title super-fight derailed by injury with replacement bout confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kayla Harrison is out of her mammoth women’s bantamweight title defence against the returning Amanda Nunes in a huge blow to UFC 324, just nine days out from the event.

Harrison, 35, was due to put her title on the line for the first time since dethroning Julianna Pena, welcoming former two-division champion Nunes back from retirement in one of the biggest matchups in women’s mixed martial arts history.

However, the Olympic gold medallist reportedly required surgery this week to repair herniated discs in her neck, ruling her out of the bout as she begins her recovery.

The match has been “postponed to a later date” by the UFC rather than rebooked with another opponent for Nunes, who will now have to wait to for her first fight since 2023.

The UFC confirmed that former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley’s bout will move into the co-main event slot, with “Suga” squaring off against top contender Song Yadong.

The timescale of Harrison’s injury or projected return has not been confirmed, with UFC legend and commentator Daniel Cormier left to ponder over the future of the women’s bantamweight division.

Cormier told The Ariel Helwani Show: “Is Kayla gone for six months? Because if she’s only out for six months, you can’t say this an interim title fight because hey, Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison is a massive fight. Kayla is vocal too, how would she feel about an interim title fight?

“The one thing you don’t necessarily need with Amanda Nunes is her holding a belt. You can just put one on her and then the visual is two champions fighting. But Kayla just fought recently — does an interim title even make sense?

open image in gallery Kayla Harrison was crowned women’s bantamweight champion in June 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“The problem is, you don’t get better by not doing something. We don’t know if Amanda Nunes is as good as when she left. You don’t want to risk her losing and then losing that Kayla Harrison fight. If Kayla’s only gone for six months, you don’t give Amanda the fight.

“If it’s going to be longer than six months, then you give Amanda Nunes the fight with the hope that she still wins — and now you’ve got two champions, both holding belts.”

Elsewhere on the card, Alexa Grasso was removed from her flyweight bout with Rose Namajunas, replaced by number two ranked contender Natalia Silva.

UFC 324 will be headlined by the interim lightweight title fight, which pits Justin Gaethje against Liverpudlian Paddy Pimblett.