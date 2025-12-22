UFC schedule: Every fight announced for 2026
Here’s a look at every fight and event that the MMA promotion has scheduled in the rest of 2025
Another year of UFC action is up, with many high-stakes fights in the books – and some already lined up for 2026.
The year kicked off with Islam Makhachev breaking the record for successful lightweight title defences, as he swiftly submitted Renato Moicano, a late-notice replacement for Arman Tsarukyan. Then in spring, Makhachev gave up the belt with the aim of challenging for welterweight gold, and it was Jack Della Maddalena who fell to the Russian in November – as Makhachev’s legacy went beyond that of his coach and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Other champions have vacated their belts this year, too: Ilia Topuria gave up the featherweight strap before winning the lightweight title vacated by Mackhachev, courtesy of a first-round knockout of divisional great Charles Oliveira; and Jon Jones finally retired from MMA, relinquishing the heavyweight title in the process, allowing interim champion Tom Aspinall to finally be elevated. Meanwhile, Zhang Weili vacated her strawweight title but failed to dethrone Valentina Shevchenko at flyweight.
Elsewhere, Merab Dvalishvili and Alexandre Pantoja continued their dominance as bantamweight and flyweight king respectively, before ultimately losing their belts on the same night in November. Meanwhile, two other Alex’s regained their gold: featherweight great Volkanovski and 205lb king Pereira. Also, Khamzat Chimaev is eyeing his first title defence, having dominated Dricus Du Plessis to win the middleweight crown, and there are plenty more intriguing fights awaiting in 2026.
Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for 2026, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion; all main events and title fights are five rounds):
Saturday 24 January – UFC 324 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
Main card
Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett (interim lightweight title)
Kayla Harrison (C) vs Amanda Nunes (women’s bantamweight title)
Sean O’Malley vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs Derrick Lewis (heavyweight)
Arnold Allen vs Jean Silva (featherweight)
Prelims
Michael Johnson vs Alexander Hernandez (lightweight)
Nikita Krylov vs Modestas Bukauskas (light-heavyweight)
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)
Ateba Gautier vs Andrey Pulyaev (middleweight)
Alex Perez vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)
Natalia Silva vs Rose Namajunas (women’s flyweight)
Josh Hokit vs Denzel Freeman (heavyweight)
Ricky Turcios vs Cameron Smotherman (bantamweight)
Saturday 31 January – UFC 325 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia
Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Diego Lopes 2 (featherweight title)
Dan Hooker vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)
Rafael Fiziev vs Mauricio Ruffy (lightweight)
Kaan Ofli vs Yizha (featherweight)
Tai Tuivasa vs Tallison Teixeira (heavyweight)
Junior Tafa vs Billy Elekana (light-heavyweight)
Jonathan Micallef vs Oban Elliott (welterweight)
Quillan Salkilld vs Rongzhu (lightweight)
Jimmy Crute vs Justin Jacoby (light-heavyweight)
Cam Rowston vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)
Sangwook Kim vs Dom Mar Fan (lightweight)
Keiichiro Nakamura vs Sebastian Szalay (featherweight)
Jacob Malkoun vs Torrez Finney (middleweight)
Sulangrangbo vs Lawrence Lui (bantamweight)
Aaron Tau vs Namsrai Batbayar (flyweight)
Saturday 7 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Mario Bautista vs Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight)
Michal Oleksiejczuk vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)
Saturday 21 February – UFC Fight Night – Toyota Center, Houston, US
Sean Strickland vs Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)
Ode Osbourne vs Alibi Idiris (flyweight)
Saturday 28 February – UFC Fight Night – Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico
Brandon Moreno vs Asu Almabayev (flyweight)
Saturday 7 March – UFC 326 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
Max Holloway (C) vs Charles Oliveira 2 (“Baddest Motherf****r” title)
Caio Borralho vs Reinier de Ridder (middleweight)
Renato Moicano vs Brian Ortega 2 (lightweight)
Paulo Costa vs Brunno Ferreira (middleweight)
Cody Garbrandt vs Long Xiao (bantamweight)
Saturday 14 March – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
TBA vs TBA
Saturday 21 March – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London, UK
Saturday 21 March – UFC Fight Night – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, US
TBA vs TBA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks