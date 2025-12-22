Next UFC Fight Night: Start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 24 January – UFC 324 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
What time does it start?
The early prelims will begin at 10pm GMT (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET), followed by the regular prelims at 12am GMT on Sunday (4pm PT / 6pm CT / 7pm ET on Saturday). The main card then starts at 2am GMT on Sunday (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports and is also accessible via Discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports. In the US, Paramount+ will stream the action.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett (interim lightweight title)
Kayla Harrison (C) vs Amanda Nunes (women’s bantamweight title)
Sean O’Malley vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs Derrick Lewis (heavyweight)
Arnold Allen vs Jean Silva (featherweight)
Prelims
Michael Johnson vs Alexander Hernandez (lightweight)
Nikita Krylov vs Modestas Bukauskas (light-heavyweight)
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)
Ateba Gautier vs Andrey Pulyaev (middleweight)
Alex Perez vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)
Natalia Silva vs Rose Namajunas (women’s flyweight)
Josh Hokit vs Denzel Freeman (heavyweight)
Ricky Turcios vs Cameron Smotherman (bantamweight)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks