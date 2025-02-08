Du Plessis clarifies Adesanya family comment after retaining UFC title

The middleweight title is on the line in the main event of UFC 312 tonight, as Dricus Du Plessis defends the belt against Sean Strickland, a year after dethroning the controversial American.

With his narrow victory over Strickland, Du Plessis became South Africa’s first UFC champion, and he consolidated his reign with a submission of former title holder Israel Adesanya in August.

Meanwhile, Strickland bounced back with a points win over Paulo Costa in June, setting up this rematch with Du Plessis in Sydney, Australia – a country whose gun laws and ‘lack of freedom’ were the subject of a tirade by Strickland this week.

The challenger, who has denied he is battling a staph infection, faces Du Plessis after Tatiana Suarez fights Zhang Weili in tonight’s co-main event. Suarez, a teammate of Strickland, will try to end Zhang’s second reign with the strawweight belt.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 312 main card and prelims: