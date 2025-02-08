Strickland vs Du Plessis LIVE: UFC 312 builds to middleweight title rematch after rivals’ brutal first clash
Dricus Du Plessis defends the 185lb title against Sean Strickland, a year after dethroning the controversial star
The middleweight title is on the line in the main event of UFC 312 tonight, as Dricus Du Plessis defends the belt against Sean Strickland, a year after dethroning the controversial American.
With his narrow victory over Strickland, Du Plessis became South Africa’s first UFC champion, and he consolidated his reign with a submission of former title holder Israel Adesanya in August.
Meanwhile, Strickland bounced back with a points win over Paulo Costa in June, setting up this rematch with Du Plessis in Sydney, Australia – a country whose gun laws and ‘lack of freedom’ were the subject of a tirade by Strickland this week.
The challenger, who has denied he is battling a staph infection, faces Du Plessis after Tatiana Suarez fights Zhang Weili in tonight’s co-main event. Suarez, a teammate of Strickland, will try to end Zhang’s second reign with the strawweight belt.
Follow live updates and results from the UFC 312 main card and prelims:
Sean Strickland sparks backlash by launching insults at Australia
Sean Strickland has drawn criticism in the past for his views on women’s MMA, for claiming he would like to kill an opponent in the cage, and for other crude comments.
And the 33-year-old sparked further backlash on Thursday (6 February), while addressing media ahead of UFC 312.
“It’s a really beautiful country. I would consider Australians as English white trash,” Strickland said. “Some Irish, too; you know they sent the lot here. As an American white trash, I feel like I have a lot in common with you f***ers.”
Referencing Australia’s introduction of gun laws, after the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, Strickland added: “You had one mass shooting and gave up all your guns, that was kind of pathetic.”
More of what Strickland had to say, here:
Sean Strickland sparks backlash ahead of UFC 312 after launching insults at Australia
The American criticised the country’s gun laws and ‘lack of freedom’, calling Australians ‘English white trash’
Odds for key fights at UFC 312 tonight
Du Plessis – 4/9; Strickland – 7/4
Zhang – 10/11; Suarez – 10/11
Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers.
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
UFC 312 card in full as Zhang Weili stars in co-main event
Subject to very late changes... (’C’ denotes champion):
Main card
Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Sean Strickland 2 (middleweight title)
Zhang Weili (C) vs Tatiana Suarez (women’s strawweight title)
Justin Tafa vs Tallison Teixeira (heavyweight)
Jimmy Crute vs Rodolfo Bellato (light-heavyweight)
Jake Matthews vs Francisco Prado (welterweight)
Prelims
Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos (featherweight)
Tom Nolan vs Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)
Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil (women’s flyweight)
Colby Thicknesse vs Aleksandre Topuria (bantamweight)
Early prelims
Rongzhu vs Kody Steele (lightweight)
Jonathan Micallef vs Kevin Jousset (welterweight)
Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli (lightweight)
How to watch UFC 312 tonight as two title fights headline event
UFC 312 will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
How to watch Strickland vs Du Plessis online and on TV at UFC 312
A year after Dricus Du Plessis dethroned Sean Strickland in a close title fight, the pair run it back
Timings for UFC 312 tonight as fights play out in Sydney
UFC 312 takes place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, tonight.
The early prelims will start at 11pm GMT (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET).
The regular prelims will follow at 1am GMT on Sunday 9 February (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday) – this is when The Independent’s fight updates will begin!
The main card then takes place at 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).
What time does Strickland vs Du Plessis start in UK and US at UFC 312?
A year after Dricus Du Plessis dethroned Sean Strickland in a close title fight, the pair run it back
UFC 312 LIVE: Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis meet in title rematch
The middleweight title is on the line in the main event of UFC 312 tonight, as Dricus Du Plessis defends the belt against Sean Strickland, a year after dethroning the controversial American.
With his narrow victory over Strickland, Du Plessis became South Africa’s first UFC champion, and he consolidated his reign with a submission of former title holder Israel Adesanya in August.
Meanwhile, Strickland bounced back with a points win over Paulo Costa in June, setting up this rematch with Du Plessis in Sydney, Australia – a country whose gun laws and ‘lack of freedom’ were the subject of a tirade by Strickland this week.
The challenger, who has denied he is battling a staph infection, faces Du Plessis after Tatiana Suarez fights Zhang Weili in tonight’s co-main event. Suarez, a teammate of Strickland, will try to end Zhang’s second reign with the strawweight belt.
Follow live updates and results from the UFC 312 main card and prelims, right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments