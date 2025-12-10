Merab Dvalishvili gives major update on UFC bantamweight title picture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Merab Dvalishvili has said the UFC has guaranteed him a shot at the bantamweight title in his next fight, after Petr Yan dethroned the long-reigning champion on Saturday.

In the main event of UFC 323, Yan produced a masterclass to outpoint Dvalishvili. With that, the Russian avenged a 2023 loss to the Georgian, ended his 14-fight win streak, and took his title.

Still, Dvalishvili had already made history just by fighting at UFC 323, as he became the first-ever UFC champion to attempt four title defences in a calendar year. And given Dvalishvili’s somewhat short but inarguably dominant title reign, many fans believe that the “Machine” should get an instant rematch with Yan.

After taking the belt from Sean O’Malley in September 2024, Dvalishvili submitted the American this June in between decision wins over Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen. And that resume has led the UFC to guarantee Dvalishvili a shot at the gold next time out, he has claimed.

“The UFC contacted me and said, ‘Please rest as long as you want,’” Dvalishvili said in a subtitled video, courtesy of Bet25. “‘Your next fight is a rematch with Petr Yan for the belt. Rest as long as you want, and call us when you’re ready.’

“They probably want to do the fight in the summer, but I don’t want to wait until the summer. I’ll repeat once again: I didn’t get any serious injuries from this fight.

Merab Dvalishvili (left) during his title loss to Petr Yan at UFC 323 ( Getty Images )

“Anyways, I want to schedule the fight soon, maybe in the spring – April would be good – or maybe the fight can be scheduled in the summer.”

The bantamweight title picture had appeared unclear in the aftermath of UFC 324, with Dvalishvili’s coach urging him to take a break, and with two key match-ups set for UFC 324 in January.

At that event, O’Malley will face fifth-ranked Song Yadong, and Nurmagomedov will fight former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

It is possible that the clearer winner from those two bouts will be next for Yan, if Dvalishvili does decide to take a rare break. However, the Georgian’s words suggest he will return to the Octagon as soon as possible.