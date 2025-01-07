Deaf UFC legend Matt Hamill can hear family ‘for first time in 41 years’
Hamill is best known as the only fighter to beat light-heavyweight legend Jon Jones
Former UFC fighter Matt Hamill has announced he can hear for the first time in “41 years”, thanks to “the most powerful digital hearing aids ever made”.
Hamill last fought in mixed martial arts in 2018, and his final bout in the UFC took place in 2013. The American, 48, was the first deaf fighter to compete in the UFC.
Hamill, addressing the momentous development around his hearing, wrote on Instagram: “I just got the most powerful digital hearing aids ever made.
“For the first time in 41 years, I can finally hear [–] my kids’ voices, the sounds of people walking and laughing. I finally heard my mom’s voice and she cried. I’m looking forward to hearing my brother Pat’s voice too. I only hope he doesn’t have a voice like a foghorn.
“This is awesome although I know it will take time to adapt to all of this. Happy New Year!”
Hamill is best known as the only person to beat light-heavyweight legend – and reigning heavyweight champion – Jon Jones. The victory came via disqualification, however, after Jones landed multiple illegal elbows.
Hamill retired from MMA with a professional record of 12-8. He fought numerous UFC champions, including Jones, Michael Bisping, Tito Ortiz, Rich Franklin and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson – beating Ortiz and Jones, and losing to the rest of that group.
