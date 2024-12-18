UFC schedule 2025: Every fight announced for new year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Another year of UFC action has come to an end, with numerous new champions having been crowned – and stars having been made.

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley’s star rose with his first bantamweight title defence, a clinic against old foe Marlon Vera in March, although the American dropped the belt next time out. He was dethroned by Merab Dvalishvili in September, as the Georgian’s relentless wrestling proved too much.

It was a similar story for Britain’s Leon Edwards in July, as he surrendered the welterweight title to Belal Muhammad, but the fans in Manchester that night at least got to see Tom Aspinall retain his interim heavyweight title. Aspinall’s first-round knockout of Curtis Blaydes may set up a clash with ‘undisputed’ champion Jon Jones, who retained his title against divisional great Stipe Miocic in November. But Jones has expressed little interest in facing the Wigan heavyweight, potentially complicating the title picture...

Elsewhere: Dricus Du Plessis took the 185lb belt from Sean Strickland and retained it against Israel Adesanya; Ilia Topuria ended Alex Volkanovski’s long featherweight title reign then became the first fighter to KO Max Holloway; and Islam Makhachev has proven unbeatable at lightweight.

But arguably the biggest star of 2024 was Alex Pereira, the former middleweight champ who has become 205lb king and a fan favourite. The Brazilian is always open to fight on short notice and has knocked out Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr this year.

And there are plenty of intriguing fights coming up in 2025. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights 2025, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion):

Saturday 11 January 2025 – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

open image in gallery Mackenzie Dern celebrates her submission victory over Hannah Cifers ( Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )

Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas 2 (women’s strawweight)

Chris Curtis vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Thiago Moises vs Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs Bruno Lopes (light-heavyweight)

Marco Tulio vs Ihor Potieria (middleweight)

Cesar Almeida vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (middleweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs Austin Bashi (featherweight)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Carlston Harris (welterweight)

Punahele Soriano vs Uros Medic (welterweight)

Jose Johnson vs Felipe Bunes (flyweight)

Nurullo Aliev vs Yanal Ashmouz (lightweight)

Ernesta Kareckaite vs Nicolle Caliare (women’s flyweight)

Preston Parsons vs Andreas Gustafsson (welterweight)

Fatima Kline vs Viktoriia Dudakova (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 18 January 2025 – UFC 311 – Intuit Dome, Inglewood, US

open image in gallery Islam Makhachev (left) after retaining the lightweight belt against Dustin Poirier ( Getty Images )

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Arman Tsarukyan 2 (lightweight title)

Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (men’s bantamweight title)

Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill (light-heavyweight)

Beneil Dariush vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

Kevin Holland vs Reiner de Ridder (middleweight)

Prelims

Johnny Walker vs Bogdan Guskov (light-heavyweight)

Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)

Jailton Almeida vs Serghei Pivac (heavyweight)

Zachary Reese vs Sedrique Dumas (middleweight)

Early prelims

Grant Dawson vs Diego Ferreira (lightweight)

Karol Rosa vs Ailin Perez (women’s bantamweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs Muin Gafurov (bantamweight)

Ricky Turcios vs Benardo Sopaj (bantamweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Clayton Carpenter (flyweight)

Saturday 1 February 2025 – UFC Fight Night – The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Shara Magomedov vs Michael “Venom” Page (middleweight)

Saturday 8 February 2025 – UFC 312 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

open image in gallery Dricus Du Plessis (left) and Sean Strickland will run it back, 13 months on ( Getty Images )

Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Sean Strickland 2 (middleweight title)

Zhang Weili (C) vs Tatiana Suarez (women’s strawweight title)

Justin Tafa vs Tallison Teixeira (heavyweight)

Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli (lightweight)

Rei Tsuruya vs Stewart Nicoll (flyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)

Saturday 15 February 2025 – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Jared Cannonier vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Jared Gordon vs Kaue Fernandes (lightweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Valter Walker vs Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Rafael Estevam vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Julia Avila vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti (women’s bantamweight)

Saturday 22 February 2025 – UFC Fight Night – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 1 March 2025 – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 8 March 2025 – UFC 313 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 15 March 2025 – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 22 March 2025 – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London, UK

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 29 March 2025 – UFC Fight Night – TBD

TBA vs TBA

