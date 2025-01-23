Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Della Maddalena has admitted he does not know if his fight with Leon Edwards will determine the No 1 contender for the UFC welterweight title.

The Australian will face Edwards at UFC London on 22 March, as the latter competes for the first time since losing the title.

In July, Edwards suffered a decision loss to Belal Muhammad in Manchester, with Muhammad expected to defend the gold against Shavkat Rakhmonov next.

Edward’s loss to Muhammad marked the end of a 12-fight win streak – barring a 2021 No Contest against Muhammad – that saw the British-Jamaican claim the welterweight belt and retain it twice. Meanwhile, Della Maddalena is on a 17-fight win streak since losing his first two professional bouts. As such, either man would have a decent claim to a title shot next.

“I think their plan is to make this sort of a title contention fight,” Della Maddalena told Uncrowned on Wednesday (22 January), “but I guess they never lock anything in.

“I think it’s very much performance-based as well, in my opinion; I think if I go in there and have a close split decision over Leon, and someone else has a big performance, they might put them in front of me. I want to go in there and prove a point: prove a point that I can do to Leon what Belal couldn’t do [and finish him].”

open image in gallery Jack Della Maddalena (top) during his fight with Gilbert Burns in March ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Della Maddalena stopped Burns with a jumping knee and further strikes ( Getty Images )

Muhammad won a unanimous decision against Edwards, 33, as the new champion extended his win streak to 10, although he has been criticised for only finishing two opponents in that run. The Palestinian-American was due to defend the title against Rakhmonov in December, but a foot infection forced Muhammad out of that fight on short notice.

Ian Machado Garry stepped in to face Rakhmonov in a de facto No 1 contender’s fight, losing to his former training partner on points.

As a result, Rakhmonov is expected to challenge Muhammad in the coming months, and Della Maddalena said of that match-up: “It’s an interesting fight. I’m not sure, I think Shavkat will get him.

“I think maybe [he’s] too aggressive, [has] too much finishing ability. But then even in his last fight, he didn’t really show that side of his fighting style, so I’m not sure.”

Della Maddalena then proceeded to make a case for Muhammad, saying: “It might stay on the feet; the wrestling might counteract each other, and then I think Belal might get him to be honest. I think Belal, he has an awkward style and he might just be able to.

open image in gallery Leon Edwards (left) lost a decision – and his title – to Belal Muhammad in July ( REUTERS )

“I think Belal actually might beat him, and that’s just based on Shavkat’s last performance. I know it’s hard, because Garry is a tall striker so it’s a different sort of match-up, but I think Belal does have a good chance to beat Shavkat.”

Machado Garry became the first opponent of Rakhmonov not to be finished by the Kazakh, who reportedly fought the Irishman while suffering from an injury.

Della Maddalena is no stranger to injury, either, having not fought since his stoppage of Gilbert Burns in March due to a broken arm and infection.

“I just left the fight with a broken arm, so I got back to Perth straight after the fight and had surgery,” said the 28-year-old. “The surgeon said that’s the best way to go about it.

“It was pretty much just meant to be an easy surgery. It was just a snapped ulna, put a plate in, but after the surgery it became infected.”