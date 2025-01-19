UFC schedule 2025: Every fight announced this year
Here’s a look at every fight and event that the MMA promotion has scheduled for 2025 so far
Another year of UFC action is under way, with numerous high-stakes fights lined up.
The first pay-per-view of the year, January’s UFC 311, was due to see Islam Makhachev defend the lightweight belt against Arman Tsarukyan – six years after their close first fight – but the injured challenger was replaced on one day’s notice by Renato Moicano.
In the new main event, Makhachev cemented his status as pound-for-pound king by submitting Moicano in round one, after Merab Dvalishvili retained his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov. Down on the scorecards, Dvalishvili fought back to hand Umar – a cousin of Khabib – his first professional loss.
February will bring another rematch, as Dricus Du Plessis puts the middleweight belt on the line against Sean Strickland, the man he dethroned in early 2024. And at the same event, UFC 312, Tatiana Suarez challenges Zhang Weili for her strawweight strap.
Elsewhere, there are numerous former champions in action: so far, fights have been booked featuring Israel Adesanya, Henry Cejudo, Dominick Cruz and Jan Blachowicz – while Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill squared off at UFC 311, as the Czech knocked out the American.
And there are plenty more intriguing fights to come in 2025. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for this year, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion):
Saturday 1 February 2025 – UFC Fight Night – The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Main card
Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)
Shara Magomedov vs Michael “Venom” Page (middleweight)
Sergei Pavlovich vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)
Said Nurmagomedov vs Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight)
Ikram Aliskerov vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)
Muhammad Naimov vs Kaan Ofli (featherweight)
Prelims
Shamil Gaziev vs Thomas Petersen (heavyweight)
Bolaji Oki vs Abdul-Kareem Al-Sewady (lightweight)
Terrance McKinney vs Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)
Fares Ziam vs Mike Davis (lightweight)
Bogdan Grad vs Lucas Alexander (featherweight)
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Jamal Pogues (heavyweight)
Saturday 8 February 2025 – UFC 312 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia
Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Sean Strickland 2 (middleweight title)
Zhang Weili (C) vs Tatiana Suarez (women’s strawweight title)
Justin Tafa vs Tallison Teixeira (heavyweight)
Jimmy Crute vs Rodolfo Bellato (light-heavyweight)
Jonathan Micallef vs Kevin Jousset (welterweight)
Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos (featherweight)
Rei Tsuruya vs Stewart Nicoll (flyweight)
Cody Haddon vs Aleksandre Topuria (bantamweight)
Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli (lightweight)
Tom Nolan vs Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)
Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil (women’s flyweight)
Saturday 15 February 2025 – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Main card
Jared Cannonier vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)
Calvin Kattar vs Youssef Zalal (featherweight)
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dylan Budka (middleweight)
Ismael Bonfim vs Nazim Sadykhov (lightweight)
Rodolfo Vieira vs Andre Petroski (middleweight)
Connor Matthews vs Jose Delgado (featherweight)
Prelims
Angela Hill vs Ketlen Souza (women’s strawweight)
Jared Gordon vs Kaue Fernandes (lightweight)
Rafael Estevam vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)
Gabriel Bonfim vs Rinat Fakhretdinov (welterweight)
Vince Morales vs Elijah Smith (bantamweight)
Valter Walker vs Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)
Julia Avila vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti (women’s bantamweight)
Saturday 22 February 2025 – UFC Fight Night – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, US
Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)
Rob Font vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight)
Edson Barboza vs Steve Garcia (featherweight)
Jean Silva vs Meslik Baghdasaryan (featherweight)
Brendan Allen vs Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)
Adam Fugitt vs Islam Dulatov (welterweight)
Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev (heavyweight)
Ion Cutelaba vs Ibo Aslan (light-heavyweight)
Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson (women’s bantamweight)
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Antonio Trocoli (Mansur Abdul-Malik)
Modestas Bukauskas vs Rafael Cerqueira (light-heavyweight)
Saturday 1 March 2025 – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Brandon Royval vs Manel Kape (flyweight)
Asu Almabayev vs Steve Erceg (flyweight)
Nasrat Haqparast vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)
Charles Johnson vs Ramazan Temirov (flyweight)
Saturday 8 March 2025 – UFC 313 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
TBA vs TBA
Saturday 15 March 2025 – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
TBA vs TBA
Daniel Barez vs Andre Lima (flyweight)
Saturday 22 March 2025 – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London, UK
Main card
Leon Edwards vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)
Jan Blachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg (light-heavyweight)
Molly McCann vs Istela Nunes (women’s strawweight)
Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere (featherweight)
Jai Herbert vs Chris Padilla (lightweight)
Prelims
Alonzo Menifield vs Oumar Sy (light-heavyweight)
Marcin Tybura vs Mick Parkin (heavyweight)
Lone’er Kavanagh vs Felipe dos Santos (flyweight)
Christian Leroy Duncan vs Andrey Pulyaev (middleweight)
Shauna Bannon vs Puja Tomar (women’s strawweight)
Nathan Fletcher vs Caolan Loughran (bantamweight)
Saturday 29 March 2025 – UFC Fight Night – TBD
TBA vs TBA
