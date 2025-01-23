Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Logan Paul has shared footage of Conor McGregor’s hushed attempts to seemingly secure a boxing match with the YouTuber.

Earlier this week, a video showed former UFC champion McGregor sharing a bus ride with Paul, as well as the American’s brother and fellow YouTuber Jake. The trio were en route to Donald Trump’s inauguration, as he was sworn in for a second term as US President.

And while the initial video showed the group joking, Logan has now shared footage of a different conversation with McGregor.

The new video seems to show the Irishman meeting the brothers before their bus ride, saying, “It’s all sweet here,” as he shakes their hands – amid rumours of a boxing match with Logan in India, and despite years of trading online barbs with Jake.

“You kept your mouth shut, you did,” McGregor told Logan, before adding in a hushed tone: “I thought we were gonna get the fight going, you were very quiet.”

Logan asked, “What did you think the best course of action was for that?” to which McGregor said: “Well, you’re giving it all this, ‘Dana this, Dana that.’ You’re f***ing controlled by the WWE as well, bro.”

McGregor, 36, was referring to UFC president Dana White – who has dismissed the boxing match – and the fact that Logan has starred in WWE since 2021.

open image in gallery Conor McGregor (left) speaking to Logan Paul ( Logan Paul via YouTube )

“Don’t be giving it all this mega stip[ulation],” McGregor continued. “I thought it was in the air for us, brother, [like:] ‘Yes, bring it home for me!’”

Further footage shows McGregor speaking to Logan, 29, and Jake, 28, on the afore-mentioned bus, with the Irishman saying: “Listen, here’s the deal: I’m gonna slap the head off the two of you and [YouTuber] KSI. All three of you. You are nixers to me, you understand that? Side jobs, little side jobs.”

Logan hits back, “You can’t even do your main job, how are you gonna do a side job?” to which McGregor laughs, “That’s fair enough!”

Logan was referencing McGregor’s absence from the UFC, which has now stretched to three-and-a-half years. In July 2021, McGregor suffered a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier, and he has not fought since. Last June, McGregor withdrew from a bout with Michael Chandler on two weeks’ notice, having suffered a broken toe. That fight was first announced in February 2023 but faced numerous delays. Ultimately, Chandler chose to fight Charles Oliveira instead, losing in November.

open image in gallery Left to right: Jake Paul, his mother Pam, Conor McGregor, and Logan Paul ( @JakePaul via X )

The Paul brothers both have boxing experience, with Logan fighting all-time great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in 2021, among other contests, while Jake’s professional career continued in November when he fought Mike Tyson. Jake won a decision against the heavyweight legend in a widely-panned bout.

Last week, it was reported that a woman is suing McGregor after accusing him of sexual assault in 2023. The woman was previously unsuccessful in getting criminal charges filed, and is also suing employees at the basketball arena where she alleges the attack took place during a Miami Heat game.

In November, a civil-court jury in Ireland awarded €250,000 to a different woman, who said she was “brutally raped and battered” by McGregor in 2018.