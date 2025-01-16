Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dana White has issued an emphatic response to rumours of a boxing match in India between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. And in November, a woman who accused McGregor of raping her won her claim against the former champion, in a High Court civil case.

The Irishman, 36, denied a claim that he “brutally raped and battered” her in 2018, saying he would appeal the verdict – which awarded €248,603.60 (£206,637) in damages to the victim.

McGregor’s attention soon turned to an in-ring comeback, but not in the UFC. He tweeted in late December: “I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon.”

Paul is a YouTuber who has boxed once professionally, losing to fellow YouTuber KSI, and who has fought in numerous exhibition bouts, including a clash with Floyd Mayweather. The American, 29, now predominantly features as a WWE Superstar.

But McGregor vs Paul is unlikely to come to fruition, according to UFC president White, who was asked about the fight on Pardon My Take.

“No, no, no, no” White said emphatically, adding that McGregor will return to the Octagon “eventually”. He clarified: “Hopefully Conor McGregor returns in the fall.”

McGregor was due to return to the UFC against Michael Chandler last June, more than a year after that fight was first announced. However, McGregor suffered a broken toe and withdrew from the bout on two weeks’ notice.

UFC president Dana White (left) with Conor McGregor before the latter’s loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov ( Getty Images )

The fight was delayed indefinitely, with Chandler eventually accepting another opponent in Charles Oliveira, who beat the American via decision – having previously knocked out Chandler in 2021.

McGregor’s return could be further complicated by news on Wednesday that he is being sued by a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2023.

The woman, who was unsuccessful in getting criminal charges filed, is suing McGregor and employees of the Kaseya Center, where she alleges the assault took place during a Miami Heat basketball game.

McGregor's attorney, Barbara Llanes, told ESPN: “After a thorough investigation at the time, the State's Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue. Almost two years and at least three lawyers later, the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed.”