A woman who accused Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor of raping her in a Dublin hotel six years ago has won her claim against him for damages in a High Court civil case.

She told the court she thought she would die during the attack when she was left with extensive bruises and abrasions and serious physical and psychological injuries. She was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

McGregor had denied a claim that he “brutally raped and battered” the woman.

open image in gallery Conor McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin leave the High Court in Dublin ( PA )

The UFC fighter and boxer previously told Ireland’s high court that he had consensual sex in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel, south Dublin, in December 2018.

After deliberating for six hours and 10 minutes, the jury returned with their verdicts in the civil trial.

The jury awarded €248,603.60 (£206,751) in damages to the victim, who broke down several times as she gave evidence for nearly three days.

She said the case began after she and a friend made contact with McGregor, whom she knew, after a work Christmas party.

She shared how he drove them to a party in a penthouse room of a hotel, and they partied all night and into the morning. They drank heavily and took cocaine, she said.

McGregor took her to a bedroom and sexually assaulted her, she claimed.

open image in gallery McGregor choked the victim, the court heard ( PA )

The jury heard that she thought she would never see her child again when the star was “choking” her.

Her lawyer told the court that when she was referred to a sexual assault treatment unit the day after the alleged assault, a doctor was so concerned that he ordered that photographs be taken of her injuries.

She has not been able to work since due to her mental health, so her mortgage is in arrears, the court heard.

The victim, who has spent more than €4,000 on GP, pharmacy and psychotherapist costs, also said she had to stop seeing a counsellor because she could no longer afford the sessions.

McGregor shook his head as the jury of eight women and four men returned their verdict following two weeks of evidence.

The woman lost her lawsuit against McGregor’s friend James Lawrence, whom she also accused of raping her.

The 36-year-old was accompanied by his family, including his partner Dee Devlin, his parents, his sister and his brother-in-law.

The standard of proof in civil cases is on the balance of probabilities and the onus of proof rests on the plaintiff.

After the case, the victim said she felt vindicated.

“I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be: Speak up, you have a voice and keep on fighting for justice,” she said.

She said now that justice had been served, she would try to move on and look forward to the future.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)