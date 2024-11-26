Jon Jones opens up on UFC negotiations with legend already back in training

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jon Jones has said negotiations over his next UFC fight have begun, with the heavyweight champion already back in training after beating Stipe Miocic.

Jones stopped former champion Miocic in round three this month, retaining his title and potentially setting up a clash with Tom Aspinall – who holds the interim belt.

However, Jones, 37, has been coy about facing the Briton, 31. And after beating compatriot Miocic at UFC 309, the American said: “I want that ‘f*** you’ money [to fight Aspinall], honestly.”

Now, the former two-time light-heavyweight champion has gone into more depth on the matter. Speaking to The Schmo, Jones said: “Right now, the UFC and I, we’re in negotiations. We’re in talks to see what happens next.

“I’m back in the gym, I’m training, I feel really great. The team’s support, they’re right behind me, and we’ll just be ready for whatever opportunity comes our way.

“There is [an amount of money in mind], but I’m not going to discuss that publicly. We’ll just have to wait and see [...] I will be competing in 2025, more than likely.

“It’s been awesome [since UFC 309]. Something feels different about this win. I feel like the whole world’s really excited about it. The UFC has elevated it to an even higher place, and I feel at the right place at the right time. I’m grateful for it all.”

Jones finished Miocic with a spinning back kick to the body ( Getty Images )

Jones’s win over Miocic, 42, marked his first fight since winning the vacant title in March 2023. Meanwhile, Miocic had not competed since March 2021, when he lost the belt to Francis Ngannou by knockout.

Aspinall last fought in July, retaining the interim title with a first-round KO of Curtis Blaydes. The Wigan fighter previously won the gold in November 2023, stopping Sergei Pavlovich – also in round one.