Jon Jones has insisted he has not retired from mixed martial arts, as he eyes a spot on the planned 2026 White House fight event – despite UFC president Dana White dismissing his chances.

This summer, White announced that Jones had retired, putting an end to a long saga in which the UFC legend had declined to defend his heavyweight title against interim champion Tom Aspinall. The latter was elevated to regular champion, and his first title defence is due on 25 October.

However, almost immediately after White’s announcement around the heavyweight title picture, Jones said he was remaining in the UFC’s drug-testing pool, amid rumours that US president Donald Trump – a UFC fan and friend of White – could host a fight event at the White House next July.

White has suggested that progress is being made on those plans, though he ruled out Jones, 38, as a potential participant. White said of his fellow American: “What do you think Jon [could] do in the next couple of months that would make me trust putting him on the White House card? I already said I don’t trust him.

“I haven’t talked to him at all. I would not bet on it [happening]. If I have to make odds, it’s a billion to one I put Jon Jones on the White House card.” White was referring to Jones’s numerous run-ins with the law throughout his career, while “Bones” has also failed numerous drug tests in the UFC.

Jones originally responded to White’s comments by saying: “While I was a little disappointed, I’m still in the UFC’s drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next.” Now, the former light-heavyweight great has doubled down.

“I am not retired,” Jones said at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday (7 September). “I am actively training five days a week, and I’m in the UFC’s drug-testing pool.”

Asked specifically about the White House card, he said: “I don’t really know [what’s going on], it’s kind of out of my control right now.

“I’m training for the event, I’ll be ready for the event. That’s my goal, that’s my intention, but ultimately it’s up to the boss.”

Conor McGregor is among the other fighters to have expressed a desire to compete at the White House, though he too has a complicated past with legal issues. Furthermore, the Irishman – the UFC’s first-ever dual-weight champion – has not fought since breaking his leg in a 2021 fight, and he is currently trying to run for president in his home country.

If Jones was to compete at the White House, it is unclear whether he would face the reigning heavyweight champion. Britain’s Aspinall, 32, is due to defend the belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on 25 October.

That fight marks Gane’s third attempt to win the undisputed heavyweight title, with the Frenchman having previously challenged unsuccessfully in 2022 and 2023. The 35-year-old held the interim belt when he was outpointed by Francis Ngannou in 2022, and he was submitted by Jones in 2023.

Meanwhile, Aspinall has won eight of his nine UFC fights – all via stoppage in the first two rounds – with his sole loss coming due to an early injury in 2022. He won the interim heavyweight strap in 2023 and avenged his only UFC loss, against Curtis Blaydes, to retain the gold in 2024.