Jake Paul reveals bizarre disguise to sneak into UFC 306 after Dana White ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Jake Paul has revealed he snuck into UFC 306 on Saturday, disguised as an older, bearded man to defy a ban by Dana White.

Paul, 27, has long feuded with the UFC president and even has an equity stake in a rival promotion, the PFL. And as part of that feud, 55-year-old White allegedly banned Paul from attending UFC events.

Yet Paul seemingly found a way around that ban on Saturday (14 September), in order to watch his business partner Sean O’Malley fight at UFC 306 in Las Vegas.

The main event of UFC 306, the first sporting event to take place at the Sphere, saw O’Malley lose his bantamweight title to Merab Dvalishvili via decision. And against White’s wishes, Paul was apparently there to witness the action unfold.

“Two years ago, I was banned from all UFC events by Dana White,” Paul said in an Instagram video, which then cut to footage of UFC fans appearing to chant, “F*** Jake Paul,” at the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

“But since my best buddy Sean O’Malley was fighting for the world championship, I had to be there. But if I’m gonna illegally sneak in, I need a disguise – and a good one.”

Paul then showed himself transforming into what appears to be a prosthetic mask with long, grey hair and a beard, plus a new outfit. The American also adopted a change in voice.

Jake Paul donned a disguise to sneak into UFC 306 in Las Vegas ( @JakePaul via Instagram )

Paul creating a fake mugshot while wearing his disguise ( @JakePaul via Instagram )

Paul poses with Mike Majlak, a co-host of his brother Logan Paul’s podcast ( @JakePaul via Instagram )

Paul went on to address his working relationship with O’Malley, with whom he co-owns the deodorant brand W, before claiming he was risking jail time by pulling off the “insane” prank. He then shared a fake mugshot, still wearing his disguise but this time in an orange jumpsuit.

Paul then showed himself outside the Sphere and navigating security inside the venue before saying: “Bro, I can’t f***ing believe this is working.” Paul also filmed White walking past in front of the crowd, and showed interactions with influencers including Mike Majlak – a co-host of the Impaulsive podcast, run by Paul’s brother Logan.

O’Malley was comprehensively outpointed by Dvalishvili, who won on all three scorecards to end the American’s 13-month title reign.

Paul is next scheduled to box in November, in a delayed fight with heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, 58.