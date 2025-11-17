Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday night saw history made, as Islam Makhachev dominated Jack Della Maddalena to become UFC welterweight champion, and a two-weight champion overall.

Having broken the record for most successful lightweight title defences back in January, Makhachev quickly set his sights on 170lb supremacy, and “JDM” could do nothing to thwart the Russian’s wrestling prowess. With that, 34-year-old Makhachev truly pulled away from his coach and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, adding a second UFC belt and tying the record for most consecutive wins in UFC history (16).

However, Makhachev was not the only man to shine in a welterweight contest at UFC 322. In New York City’s famous Madison Square Garden, Carlos Prates flatlined ex-champion Leon Edwards, and Michael Morales halted the title charge of Sean Brady.

Furthermore, former 170lb king Kamaru Usman was sat ringside, while another contender will be in action this weekend, as Ian Machado Garry takes on former champ Belal Muhammad.

With all this in mind, it’s a perfect moment to explore the potential options for Makhachev’s first title defence at welterweight...

Carlos Prates

open image in gallery Carlos Prates celebrates after knocking out former champion Leon Edwards ( Getty Images )

Will Castle: Prates made a compelling case to be next in line for Makhachev by flatlining a former champion on the weekend. Edwards, who had never been knocked out in 27 career fights as a professional, succumbed to the Brazilian’s concrete fists as he was left looking dazed at the MSG lights. It felt like a passing of the guard.

Edwards, who knows a thing or two about awe-inspiring stoppages, is in good company. Prates is welterweight’s “Mr Knockout” – since August 2021, not a single one of his last 14 wins have come via decision. All have been KOs.

He may have been pipped on the scorecards by Machado Garry back in June, but such adversity hasn’t exactly hindered his rise. Prates bounced back with a knockout-of-the-year contender against Geoff Neal, his reputation as a highlight-reel fighter unwavering. He’s a fan favourite and with his stock soaring, the UFC could opt to cash in on the hype by throwing him straight into the lion’s den. Likelihood: 7/10

Michael Morales

open image in gallery Sean Brady (left) was on the cusp of a title shot before he was demolished by Michael Morales ( Getty Images )

Will Castle: Stepping into the cage mere minutes after Prates had stamped his mark as welterweight’s hottest new property, Morales saw the Brazilian’s exploits and decided to raise him.

Facing off against Brady, a grappling aficionado with gold in his sights, Morales was tasked with doing something Edwards couldn’t back at UFC London in March – keep the fight on the feet. That he did, picking Brady apart before finishing him in the first round.

At just 25 years of age, Morales looks like a champion in the making. He’s undefeated at 19-0 and could well make history as the first Ecuadorian to rule over the UFC. But will the matchmakers feel that time is now? If not, here’s an idea: Prates vs Morales for a title eliminator. Money. Likelihood: 5/10

Kamaru Usman

open image in gallery Former welterweight king Kamaru Usman ( Getty )

Alex Pattle: Usman is not the man the UFC should pick, but he may well be the one they do pick, based on past decisions. The former welterweight king has just one win since 2021, but there are factors working in his favour.

Snapping a three-fight losing streak by dominating Joaquin Buckley in June, Usman clipped the wings of a real rising contender, showing that he’s still got it – even at 38. Furthermore, the Nigerian-American has the same manager as Makhachev (Ali Abdelaziz), meaning negotiations over a showdown could be straightforward.

Add to that Usman’s legacy, and the fact that UFC president Dana White called him the welterweight GOAT last week. Could that be a bit of foreshadowing of a sales pitch? The “greatest” 170lb fighter in UFC history vs the incumbent champ, the former pound-for-pound No 1 vs the current owner of that status. It’s all very UFC... Likelihood: 8/10

Ian Machado Garry

open image in gallery Ian Machado Garry is one of the most-talented prospects at 170lb ( Getty Images )

Alex Pattle: Machado Garry is in a different spot to every other fighter on this list, as he actually has a fight booked – and it takes place this Saturday, no less. But if the young Irishman can beat Belal Muhammad in Qatar, he will shoot into title contention, especially if he stops the former champion.

To be honest, Machado Garry isn’t far off the title picture anyway (he’s arguably already in it), having bounced back from his first professional loss by easing past Prates in April, and having done himself justice in that afore-mentioned defeat: a narrow decision loss to the division’s bogeyman, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

An emphatic win over Muhammad might be enough for the “Future”, 28, to earn a title shot, especially given he is a divisive-enough figure among the fanbase to draw interest. Plus, he’d bring in a UK audience, which is always a bonus for the UFC. Likelihood: 7/10

Shavkat Rakhmonov

open image in gallery Shavkat Rakhmonov is – or was... – the bogeyman at 170lb ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Alex Pattle: It’s a strange time when Rakhmonov is the “outsider” on a list of possible title challengers. The Kazakh was the actual No 1 contender 12 months ago, but injury cost him his title shot against Muhammad – not even his own injury, but rather Muhammad’s!

That said, Rakhmonov was in fact hampered going into his clash with late replacement Machado Garry, and while he did enough to see off the Irishman and stay unbeaten, injury issues caught have caught up with him. Rakhmonov, 31, was being lined up for a rescheduled shot at Muhammad in May, but he was not fit enough to compete, and reports suggest he has suffered another injury since then.

We’re now at a point where the “Nomad” might not go straight into a title fight upon his return, whenever that is. He might yet have to beat a fresh contender when he’s back in the cage. In any case, Makhachev vs Rakhmonov is as mouthwatering as MMA gets. Likelihood: 4/10