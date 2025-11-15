UFC 322 live: Makhachev vs Della Maddalena fight start time, undercard results and updates tonight

Islam Makhachev’s UFC dream

Tonight, Islam Makhachev will aim to somehow outdo his coach and childhood friend, the great Khabib Nurmagomedov, by winning a second UFC title.

Having given up the lightweight belt earlier this year – after breaking the title-defence record – Makhachev eyes the welterweight strap worn by Jack Della Maddalena, in what could be an intriguing main event at UFC 322.

Russia’s Makhachev, 34, has not lost in 10 years; his Australian opponent, 29, has not lost in nine. With both competitors having exhibited well-rounded games throughout their careers, the headline bout in New York City could prove fascinating viewing. “JDM” is considered to have an edge in the striking department, while Makhachev’s wrestling is as good as it gets in MMA.

And in tonight’s co-main event at Madison Square Garden, Zhang Weili emulates Makhachev by moving up a division and eyeing more gold; the Chinese star, having vacated the women’s strawweight belt to end her second reign, goes after Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight title in a true super-fight.

Follow live updates and results from UFC 322 below, from the prelims to the main event.