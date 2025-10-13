Retired Dustin Poirier admits ‘a part of me has died’ in emotional reflection on UFC career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dustin Poirier has admitted he feels like “a part of me has died” after retiring from mixed martial arts.

The American, 36, called time on a legendary career in July, after losing to his old rival Max Holloway on points. Poirier had made and announced his decision to retire ahead of the fight, which took place in his home state of Louisiana.

With the result, Holloway avenged 2012 and 2019 defeats by Poirier, who won the interim lightweight belt in their second clash.

Poirier failed to unify the titles against then-regular champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and he also came up short in two more title fights – against Charles Oliveira in 2021 and Islam Makhachev in 2024.

Yet Poirier also secured numerous wins over former MMA world champions throughout his career, including Holloway. He knocked out Conor McGregor in 2021 and won their next meeting when the latter suffered a broken leg, and he previously stopped Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje between 2017 and 2018. Furthermore, he submitted Michael Chandler in 2022.

When asked on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, “How much do you miss it?”, Poirier replied: “Everyday, the moment my eyes open, I've done it for two decades dedicated my life to it.... A part of me has died.”

Dustin Poirier (right) during his retirement fight, a loss to Max Holloway in July ( Getty Images )

Poirier has largely been adamant that he will not return to the cage, but he has suggested that one name could coax him out of retirement.

Two weeks ago, Poirier tweeted: “Zuffa Boxing 12 rounds, me and Nathaniel, I’d do it. Only one more fight I’d take.” Poirier was referring to UFC icon Nate Diaz and the new boxing venture led by UFC president Dana White.

In 2018, Poirier was due to face Nate Diaz, but the bout fell through when Poirier sustained a hip injury.

Since retiring from in-ring action, Poirier has remained involved in the UFC with occasional punditry work.