UFC legend’s son Raja Jackson pleads not guilty to battery charges

Raja Jackson, son of UFC legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has pleaded not guilty to battery charges in relation to an alleged attack on a pro wrestler.

On 23 August, Jackson entered the ring at a KnokX Pro Wrestling show in California and slammed Stuart Smith – known by the wrestler name “Syko Stu” – to the canvas to knock him unconscious. He then unloaded a prolonged barrage of punches on the unresponsive wrestler, with the entire incident caught on his Kick livestream.

Jackson, 25, was eventually hauled off of Smith, who is a military veteran, and restrained. He was later arrested in September.

At his arraignment hearing on Thursday, Jackson pleaded not guilty to one count of felony battery that caused serious bodily injury and one count of misdemeanor battery, said the LA County District Attorney's Office.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 24 November.

Raja Jackson beating pro wrestler Stuart Smith while he is unconscious ( Kick )

Smith spent several days in intensive care before he was released from hospital, with his partner Contessa Patterson sharing an update on the wrestler’s health on 31 August.

“He sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the ER,” she wrote on Instagram.

“His injuries include trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth.

“He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through. We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we’ve received during this time.”

Jackson’s father, former UFC light-heavyweight champion “Rampage” Jackson, apologised for his son’s actions, which saw him banned from Kick shortly after the video of his attack began circulating online.

“As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith,” he wrote online. “That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologise on his (Raja’s) behalf and to (streaming platform) KICK for the situation.”