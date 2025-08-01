UFC icon Dustin Poirier confirms new career post-retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dustin Poirier has announced his next career chapter after hanging up the gloves in the UFC.

Poirier, 36, enjoyed his last dance in the Octagon at UFC 318 in a thrilling fight against fellow legend Max Holloway, going out in defeat as the Hawaiian pipped him to a decision victory.

Holloway got one over on Poirier at the third time of asking, retiring the American in his home state of Louisiana in the pay-per-view’s main event.

However, “The Diamond” won’t be staying far away from the cage after confirming he’ll be swapping the trunks for the suit and tie.

Max Holloway (left) dropped Dustin Poirier twice in their bout, and Poirier dropped the Hawaiian in return ( Getty Images )

Poirier will venture into the media world as an MMA analyst and commentator, joining the likes of Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping and Dominik Cruz in the contingent of UFC legends turned broadcasters.

He confirmed the career switch on X, writing: “Looking forward to getting back on the ESPN desk, going to start focusing on that now.”

Poirier is deemed by many as the best UFC fighter never to win an undisputed title. After beating Holloway to win the interim lightweight title, he was submitted by regular champion Khabib Nurmagomedov while trying to unify the belts.

Poirier holds eight wins over six former MMA world champions, four of whom held UFC titles. Those fighters are Holloway, Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Michael Chandler and Gaethje.

Poirier submitted Holloway in their first fight and also beat Pettis and Chandler via submission, while he knocked out McGregor in one of their three clashes and also stopped Alvarez and Gaethje.

Poirier lost his first fight with McGregor at featherweight in 2014, before avenging that result with a knockout of the Irishman in 2021, six months before McGregor suffered a broken leg in their trilogy bout.

The “Diamond”, who was accompanied by Louisiana rapper Lil Wayne during his ring walk on Saturday, retires with a professional record of 30-10 (1 No Contest). Often named as one of the UFC’s best boxers, Poirier secured 15 of his wins via KO/TKO, while he earned eight by submission.