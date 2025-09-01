Craig Jones puts Chael Sonnen unconscious twice in one round in jiu-jitsu super-match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chael Sonnen endured a night to forget – or one he might not remember – as he took on jiu-jitsu star Craig Jones in the latter’s sport on Sunday, falling unconscious twice in their match.

Sonnen, a former three-time UFC title challenger, faced the Australian at the second edition of the Craig Jones International, and the tournament’s namesake proved far too slick for the 48-year-old.

Sonnen had taken to the mat with a trademark, brash, tongue-in-cheek speech, telling the cheering Las Vegas crowd: “Shut up when I’m talking. Don’t interrupt me.

“What I’d like to have right now is all you fat, out-of-shape Craig Jones imbeciles sit down and shut your mouths, while I tell you ladies what it’s all about.

“Shut up. It goes like this right here: When you’re the greatest fighter in the world today, they got a name for you. They don’t call you a great fighter; they call you Chael Sonnen. Craig Jones, beat me if you can.”

Jones, 34, proceeded to submit Sonnen twice in the first round, using the same choke on both occasions – and putting Sonnen unconscious both times.

Upon the fight starting, Sonnen immediately attacked a single-leg takedown, transitioned to a rear body lock, and hauled Jones to the mat. While Jones landed beneath the American, he was able to pull off one of jiu-jitsu’s rarer submissions: a buggy choke.

Sonnen fell unconscious at the 30-second mark, but the action was soon restarted, and Jones replicated the buggy choke within one minute, achieving the same result.

Sonnen, who was replacing injured Olympic gold-medalist wrestler Gable Stevenson, thus fell to a second loss to Jones, who beat him in a jiu-jitsu bout in 2017.

Sonnen, whose background is in wrestling, challenged for a UFC title on three occasions during his stint in the promotion, from 2009 to 2013.

He failed each time, losing to then-middleweight champion Anderson Silva in 2010 and 2012, and suffering a defeat by then-light-heavyweight king Jon Jones in 2013. He lost all three fights via stoppage.