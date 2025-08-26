Next UFC Fight Night: Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 6 September August – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, Paris, France
What time does it start?
The prelims are due to begin at 5pm BST (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho (middleweight)
Benoit Saint-Denis vs Mauricio Ruffy (lightweight)
Bolaji Oki vs Mason Jones (lightweight)
Modestas Bukauskas vs Paul Craig (light-heavyweight)
Fares Ziam vs Kaue Fernandes (lightweight)
Prelims
Oumar Sy vs Brendson Ribeiro (light-heavyweight)
Marcin Tybura vs Ante Delija (heavyweight)
Andreas Gustafsson vs Rinat Fakhretdinov (welterweight)
William Gomis vs Robert Ruchala (featherweight)
Sam Patterson vs Trey Waters (welterweight)
Brad Tavares vs Robert Bryczek (middleweight)
Shauna Bannon vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)
