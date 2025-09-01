Darren Till seals KO boxing win over ex-UFC champion Luke Rockhold and calls out Carl Froch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Darren Till continued his fine boxing form on Saturday, as the former UFC star emphatically knocked out Luke Rockhold in Manchester.

The Liverpudlian, 32, dropped the American, 40, in the second round before doing so again in more brutal fashion in the third frame, leading the referee to wave off the bout with Rockhold folded over in the corner.

Rockhold’s pedigree in mixed martial arts (MMA) in fact trumps Till’s, with the former having held the UFC middleweight title, while Till unsuccessfully challenged for welterweight gold. But Till has looked a fighter reborn since making his professional boxing debut in January.

Competing under the banner of Misfits, the promotion headed up by YouTuber KSI, the Liverpudlian has now gone 3-0. He first stopped Anthony Taylor, before outpointing fellow UFC alum Darren Stewart in May.

Then came Saturday’s knockout of Rockhold at Manchester’s AO Arena, a result that the American accepted gracefully.

“S*** happens, it’s all love @darrentill2.0,” Rockhold wrote on Instagram. “All the best to you brother.” Accompanying his words were two photos of the fighters drinking beer together.

open image in gallery Darren Till (left) breezed through his boxing match with fellow ex-UFC star Luke Rockhold ( Getty Images )

Rockhold’s defeat followed a knockout win in a karate match last year, and a TKO loss in a bare-knuckle boxing match in 2023 – in which he suffered a nasty injury to his teeth.

Rockhold retired from MMA in 2022, ending a career in which he held the middleweight title from 2015 until 2016. While he recorded no successful defences of the belt, he does hold wins over former champions Lyoto Machida, Chris Weidman, and Michael Bisping – the latter of whom ultimately dethroned Rockhold in their rematch.

open image in gallery Rockhold, 40, was finished by Till, 32, in the third round in Manchester ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Till also last fought in the UFC in 2022, though he has long kept the door open for a return. After unsuccessfully challenging for the welterweight title in 2018, Till’s next five fights proved his final five in the UFC, with the Scouser going 1-4.

His final four bouts in the promotion took place at middleweight, culminating in a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis, who went on to become champion in the division.

After stopping Rockhold, Till called out former super-middleweight boxing champion Carl Froch, 48, who was sat ringside.