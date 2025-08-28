Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joseph Parker’s promoter, David Higgins, has seemingly expressed some scepticism over Oleksandr Usyk’s apparent injury, after a video emerged of the Ukrainian dancing.

In July, Usyk stopped Daniel Dubois for the second time in two years to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion. Talk quickly turned to the 38-year-old’s next opponent, and he was ordered to face WBO mandatory challenger Parker.

But earlier this month, Usyk’s team asked for a pause on negotiations over that fight, per promoter Frank Warren.

“[Usyk] put a letter in yesterday, stating that he’s asked him for an extension period – because he’s injured – before being ordered to do anything,” Warren told Sky Sports on 14 August. “His camp have written asking for a period of time before he has to defend the title. Whatever happens, the fact of life is Joseph Parker will either fight as champion if Usyk vacates, or he will fight Usyk for the title.”

Now, however, Higgins has addressed a video that went viral in the boxing sphere this week: a clip showing Usyk dancing enthusiastically.

“I haven’t actually seen the medical evidence, but you would think that a serious injury would prevent that sort of activity,” Higgins told Sky.

“As far as I’m concerned, things are exactly as they were. In boxing, nothing surprises me.

“Joseph just wants to fight, and so he’s waiting to fight. He is focused, prepared, and ready to fight anyone, anywhere.

“He’s waiting for that to land. Joseph would like to fight this year, for sure, as soon as possible.”

open image in gallery Joseph Parker knocked out Martin Bakole on short notice in February ( Getty Images )

Parker last fought in February, knocking out Martin Bakole in two rounds. However, Parker had been due to challenge Dubois for the IBF title that night, until the Briton withdrew on two days’ notice and cited illness.

Parker extended his win streak to six by stopping Bakole, notably building on a 2023 win against Deontay Wilder and a 2024 victory over Zhilei Zhang – both of whom the New Zealander beat on points.

The former WBO champion, 33, is the consensus most-deserving challenger to Usyk, who stayed unbeaten with his latest win against Dubois.

open image in gallery In July, Oleksandr Usyk (right) beat Daniel Dubois for the second time, stopping him again ( PA Wire )

Usyk, a former undisputed cruiserweight champion (the only one in the four-belt era), became the first undisputed heavyweight king in 24 years by outpointing Tyson Fury last May. He then gave up the IBF title to facilitate a rematch with Fury for the unified belts, which he retained against the Briton with another decision win in December.

In the meantime, Dubois was elevated from interim IBF champion to regular-title holder, and he retained the belt with a knockout of Anthony Joshua in September.

After withdrawing from his planned clash with Parker, 27-year-old Dubois was paired with Usyk, who stopped him in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium. The southpaw previously stopped Dubois in 2023, beating “Dynamite” in the ninth round.