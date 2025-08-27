Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight
Former UFC stars Till and Rockhold will square off in the boxing ring this weekend
Darren Till and Luke Rockhold will square off in the boxing ring this weekend, as the former UFC stars top a card full of familiar names – familiar for a variety of reasons.
Liverpool’s Till, a former welterweight title challenger in the UFC, and Rockhold, a former middleweight champion, will go head to head in Manchester as the American makes his boxing debut at 40 years old – having dabbled in Bare Knuckle Boxing with a TKO loss in 2023.
Meanwhile, Till, 32, is seeking a third straight win this year, having stopped Anthony Taylor and dropped and outpointed fellow UFC alum Darren Stewart.
The undercard features another former UFC fighter in Tony Ferguson, who boxes influencer Salt Papi, while The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island star Joey Essex is in action as well. So is Dillon Danis, the controversial former teammate of Conor McGregor, among others like Demi Sims.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is the fight?
Till vs Rockhold will take place on Saturday 30 August at the AO Arena in Manchester. The main card will begin at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET)
How can I watch it?
Till vs Rockhold will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view. The event is priced at £19.99 in the UK, $49.99 in the US, €19.99 in Europe, and $39.99 in Australia. For prices in your country and to buy, click here.
You can watch the fight night via the DAZN App – available on smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.
Full card (subject to change)
Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold (bridgerweight)
Tony Ferguson vs Salt Papi (middleweight)
Dillon Danis vs Warren Spencer (light-heavyweight)
Joey Essex vs Numeiro (middleweight)
Ty Mitchell vs Sean Hemphill (super-middleweight)
Chase DeMoor vs Natan Marcon (heavyweight)
Amadeusz Ferrari vs Rahim Pardesi (light-heavyweight)
Amir Anderson vs Vitor Siqueira (middleweight)
Carla Jade vs Daryn Harris (women’s lightweight)
Demi Sims vs Nadeshi Hopkin (women’s cruiserweight)
