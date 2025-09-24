Charles Oliveira to face Mateusz Gamrot in new UFC Brazil main event after Rafael Fiziev injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charles Oliveira will now take on Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of the UFC’s return to Brazil, after Rafael Fiziev withdrew due to injury.

On 11 October, Oliveira will compete in his home country for the first time in five years, as he aims to bounce back from a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria.

Oliveira, 35, was aiming to become a two-time lightweight champion when he faced Topuria in June, but “Do Bronx” suffered a first-round knockout loss to the ex-featherweight champion.

Some fans were concerned by Oliveira’s choice to make a swift return in Rio de Janeiro, with the Brazilian originally scheduled to take on Fiziev, and now Oliveira will face a much different opponent in Gamrot – who is a grappling-first fighter, compared to the Thai boxing specialist that is Fiziev.

“Hey, family! Just dropping by to let you know that my new fight is out now,” Oliveira said in an Instagram video on Tuesday (23 September).

“First of all, I’d like to thank everyone for all the messages, for all the tremendous affection. That’s why I want to be a part of UFC Rio de Janeiro on 11 October.

“Opponent: Mateusz Gamrot. This is the guy we’re going to battle [with] in a great war. The rest just wanted the hype, just wanted to stall and talk. But that’s part of it, that’s how it is. That’s what they think is cool.

open image in gallery Charles Oliveira (right) during his most-recent fight, a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria ( Getty Images )

“Mateusz Gamrot, thank you for accepting the fight. It’s going to be a big war. The lion is hungry, I’m full of willpower. We’ll meet on 11 October. That’s it.

“Charles Oliveira, Charles Do Bronx: a boy from the favelas to the world. This is Brazil, I’m counting on you. I’m more than ready. A new show, a new Charles.”

Oliveira’s compatriots Renato Moicano and Diego Lopes – a featherweight, who scored a big stoppage win over Jean Silva this month – both called for the opportunity to face Do Bronx, but ultimately Gamrot won out.

The Pole, 34, had taunted Oliveira in the days leading up to the announcement, tweeting: “I hear you’re worried about my style, even though you had a full training camp. I had none, and I’m still ready to step into the cage.

“Respect @CharlesDoBronxs but I told the UFC straight – I want to face you in your own house. This will be a true masterclass on the ground, and I’m ready to prove it.”

open image in gallery Mateusz Gamrot during a 2023 win over Jalin Turner ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Oliveira himself is a grappling specialist, though with a focus on jiu-jitsu in contrast to Gamrot’s wrestling. Oliveira holds the records for most finishes and most submissions in UFC history.

Gamrot last fought in May, earning a unanimous-decision win over Ludovit Klein to bounce back from a split-decision loss to Dan Hooker in August 2024.