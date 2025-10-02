Arman Tsarukyan and Ian Machado Garry fights confirmed for UFC Qatar double-header

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arman Tsarukyan vs Dan Hooker will headline the UFC’s debut event in Qatar in November, it has been announced, while Ian Machado Garry faces Belal Muhammad in the co-main event.

On 22 November, the UFC will host an event at the ABHA Arena in Doha, and the main event had been the subject of speculation until Wednesday (1 October), when Dana White took to Instagram with an update.

The UFC president announced that Tsarukyan, 28, will take on New Zealand’s Hooker, 35, in a grudge match – after months of social media back-and-forths. A victory for the Armenian would likely secure him a title shot at 155lb.

Tsarukyan was in fact due to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in January, but he withdrew on one day’s notice while citing a back injury.

Makhachev went on to submit late-notice replacement Renato Moicano in round one, before vacating the belt in spring. Makhachev will next fight on 15 November, moving up to welterweight to challenge champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Della Maddalena took the belt from Belal Muhammad with a clinic in striking in May, and now Muhammad, 37, aims to respond positively as he fights Machado Garry.

Machado Garry, 27, will enter UFC Qatar on the back of a decision win over Carlos Prates in April, a result that saw the Irishman bounce back from his first career loss – a decision defeat by Shavkat Rakhmonov.

open image in gallery Ian Machado Garry is looking to secure a welterweight title shot ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Arman Tsarukyan (left) has not fought since beating Charles Oliveira in April 2024 ( AP )

Palestinian-American Muhammad tweeted, “I asked for mcgregor at the White House but this will do,” referencing Conor McGregor’s claim that he will fight on the South Lawn in 2026.

Meanwhile, Hooker said of his bout with Tsarukyan: “I’LL CAVE HIS HEAD IN.” That match-up seemingly means Ilia Topuria’s first title challenger at lightweight will be Justin Gaethje or Paddy Pimblett.

It was thought to be a three-horse race between Gaethje, Pimblett and Tsarukyan, with the latter now out of it as UFC fans wait to find out who will be next for Topuria.