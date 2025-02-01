Adesanya vs Imavov LIVE: UFC Saudi Arabia reaction and results as Adesanya gets knocked out
Relive the action as Israel Adesanya is knocked out by Nassourdine Imavov to deal the ex-champion a third straight defeat
Nassourdine Imavov stunningly knocked out Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia to extend the former two-time middleweight champion’s losing streak to three.
The in-form Frenchman slept the Nigerian-born New Zealander in two rounds to stamp his mark as the future of the division, condemning Adesanya to defeat in a fight that felt must win for the 35-year-old.
All eyes will now be on the main event of UFC 312 which sees Sean Strickland challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight strap, with Imavov insistent that Saturday’s win should put him next in line.
Elsewhere, Michael “Venom” Page handed Shara Magomedov his first loss in an upset victory, which saw the London welterweight move up a weight class. ‘MVP’ put on an assured display to overcome the Dagestan fighter in a unanimous decision victory.
Relive the action from UFC Saudi Arabia, below.
Imavov gives lesson on pronunciation
Nassourdine Imavov is not having anyone mispronouncing his name anymore as he eyes up title glory in the UFC.
“My name is Imavov,” he said in his parting message from the cage. “Not Imamom, Imamoo - Im-am-ov.”
Imavov stakes his claim for middleweight gold
“There is no doubt that I’m worth the belt,” Imavov said.
“Four victories in one year, two top fives, two top tens, two finishes - the record speaks for itself.
“The real bonus for me is going to fight for the belt.”
Special guests in Riyadh
Cristiano Ronaldo was in the stands alongside Saudi Arabia’s boxing kingpin Turki Al-Sheikh for tonight’s card.
All eyes on UFC 312
Nassourdine Imavov will be fully focussed on who comes out of UFC 312 on top as Sean Strickland challenges Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title.
He’ll feel that he deserves the next shot after tonight’s stunning KO victory over one of the best, most dominant champions in the division’s history.
Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov
Izzy wasn’t happy with the stoppage at first, smacking the ground in frustration.
But he seems to have taken the defeat graciously, showing his appreciation to the Saudi crowd after recovering.
Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov has taken out arguably the greatest middleweight of all time.
No surprise he’s asking for a title shot.
“The real bonus for me is going to fight for the belt,” he says.
Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov
Round two
Imavov catches Izzy with a jab before BANG - a MASSIVE overhand right DROPS Adesanya!
He follows up with a heavy left against the cage and that’s all she wrote!
One shot and he’s a legend killer. The biggest moment in Nassourdine Imavov’s career so far.
Nassourdine Imavov def. Israel Adesanya via second-round knockout (overhand right and ground strikes, 0:30)
What a win. A statement to the middleweight division.
Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov
Round one
Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov, booked in five rounds. Let’s do this.
Heavy leg kick lands from Izzy to start things off, but Imavov isn’t backing away. He clips Adesanya with a left before going for the double leg - well-defended not once but twice by the former champ.
Adesanya throws the overhand, misses but clips Imavov with his elbow as he brings his arm back.
Imavov responds with a combination - that doesn’t land properly, but what does connect is a vicious upper cut that snaps Izzy’s head back! Imavov has him up against the fence but Izzy returns with a nice right hook and survives.
Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov
Israel Adesanya is partial to an outlandish, anime-inspired walkout - but without the belt, there’s no glitz, glamour or special choreography in his entrance.
He’s all business.
Preview: Adesanya may never fight for UFC gold again if he can't pass Imavov test
Now fighting for contendership instead of gold, a win tonight is a must if Adesanya intends to become the UFC’s first three-time middleweight champion.
Anything else will cast him further away from the title picture and could even spell retirement. His route back to the throne is anything but easy, and his test against Imavov could prove telling.
Full preview of tonight’s main event:
Adesanya may never fight for a UFC title again if he can’t pass Imavov test
Comment: The former two-time champion will look to end his two-fight losing streak, in his first non-title bout in almost six years
