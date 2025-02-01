Adesanya vs Imavov LIVE: UFC Saudi Arabia reaction and results as Adesanya gets knocked out

✕ Close Jack Della Maddalena identifies key to victory over Leon Edwards

Nassourdine Imavov stunningly knocked out Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia to extend the former two-time middleweight champion’s losing streak to three.

The in-form Frenchman slept the Nigerian-born New Zealander in two rounds to stamp his mark as the future of the division, condemning Adesanya to defeat in a fight that felt must win for the 35-year-old.

All eyes will now be on the main event of UFC 312 which sees Sean Strickland challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight strap, with Imavov insistent that Saturday’s win should put him next in line.

Elsewhere, Michael “Venom” Page handed Shara Magomedov his first loss in an upset victory, which saw the London welterweight move up a weight class. ‘MVP’ put on an assured display to overcome the Dagestan fighter in a unanimous decision victory.

Relive the action from UFC Saudi Arabia, below.