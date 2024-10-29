Technological advances in the world of online betting mean that there are now more ways to complete financial transactions with bookmakers than ever before.

Customers continue to look for the most efficient and secure service for depositing and withdrawing money on betting sites, and Trustly offers one of the most secure services around.

Not to be confused with an e-wallet, Trustly is slightly different, calling itself a ‘bank transfer payment service’. It links directly to your bank account, allowing users to conduct transactions without needing to enter their card details. In addition, you don’t need to be a member of Trustly to use the service.

In this guide, we will explore the benefits of using Trustly for gambling sites, as well as exploring betting sites that use Trustly, how to use the service and the best Trustly betting sites.

Why use Trustly for betting?

Trustly is a trusted online payment solution that enables users to make secure bank transfers directly from their bank account. It is used by thousands of companies worldwide and is responsible for millions of financial transactions every year.

Many betting sites now accept Trustly as a means of making deposits and withdrawals, and it has been reasonably popular among online bettors.

Trustly’s advantages include the speed of the service, it’s high level of security, and the fact that it doesn’t require users to register a separate account. We will explore these advantages in more detail below.

Top Trustly betting sites

Below, we have reviewed the best Trustly betting sites, with a focus on usability, payment options and bonuses.

10bet

10bet has a license to operate in the UK, Ireland and Sweden, and it’s the latter of those three regions which is probably the driving forcee behind it being a Trustly betting site.

Trustly was founded in Sweden and is popular in Scandinavian countries, so betting sites operating in the region are more open to accepting Trustly as a payment method.

UK bettors can use Trustly and new users to 10bet can qualify for their welcome offer via a first deposit made by Trustly, while those looking to use PayPal or Skrill to make a first deposit will not be eligible for the welcome bonus.

In addition, 10bet has a growing reputation for giving away free bets via their various bet and get sports promotions, all of which can be unlocked using Trustly.

Deposits made by Trustly are processed instantly, with a minimum of £10 and a maximum of £5,000. Withdrawals via Trustly are capped at the same limits, starting from £10 for the minimum withdrawal amount and tend to be processed within two days.

Trustly has been fully embraced by 10bet, making it one of the best Trustly betting sites.

Mr Play Sport

Mr Play is something of a no-frills Trustly betting site that prides itself on having a good range of markets, competitive odds and being among the top live betting sites.

The company runs a fairly basic welcome offer of bet £10, get £10 in free bets, but you are able to access that offer via a Trustly deposit, with Mr Play promising to process any Trustly deposits instantly.

The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount is £10, though we were a little disappointed to see withdrawals can take up to four days to be cleared.

Mr Play’s best online casino also accepts Trustly payments, which can be used to fund a user’s sportsbook and casino wallet.

Betway

Betway is the most well-known online Trustly betting site on this list. Since launching in 2006, it has developed into one of the major UK bookies, with a vast range of sportsbook offerings.

Some other big brands do accept payments made via Trustly, but Betway have the edge as they rank among our £5 deposit betting sites, allowing deposits and withdrawals of that size should a bettor wish.

However, note that new users will not be able to use Trustly as part of the Betway sign up offer, with a debit card the only accepted payment method.

Betway claim they’ll complete all deposits made via Trustly instantly and aim to finalise all withdrawals within 48 hours, meaning users can enjoy hassle-free financial transfers with one of our picks for the best horse racing betting sites in the UK.

Neptune Play

Neptune Play is one of the newer Trustly betting sites on this list, having launched in 2020. New betting sites tend to have limited options in a number of areas when they launch, including payment methods, but Neptune Play already has a good selection of banking options, including Trustly.

In addition, Neptune Play’s welcome bonus doesn’t prohibit the use of deposits made by Trustly to qualify for the offer, which is a bet £10, get £10 promotion, including 10 free spins as a little added casino bonus.

There’s a £10 minimum on all deposits and withdrawals made via Trustly, though Neptune Play don’t state how long it will take to process any withdrawals made using Trustly.

Betiton

Betiton is another new betting site, having also launched in 2020. They aren’t a betting site that’s likely to blow customers away with their offers, although they do have a good selection of markets and a strong acca profit boost promotion that will appeal to those on the lookout for football betting sites.

New customers to Betiton can use Trustly when making their first deposit and still qualify for the online bookmaker’s welcome offer, which is bet £15, get a £10 free bet. It’s a courtesy not extended to PayPal, Skrill and Paysafe customers.

Betiton say they will process all deposits made by Trustly instantly, but frustratingly, withdrawals made using the bank transfer service can take anywhere between a few hours and up to four business days to be ratified – that’s slower than most Trustly betting sites.

Advantages of using Trustly betting sites

Below, we have discussed the main benefits of using betting sites that accept Trustly, including speed, security, ease of use and the lack of fees.

Speed: Many fast withdrawal betting sites use Trustly. Deposits and withdrawals are processed quickly in the main, though withdrawals on some sites can take a few days.

Security: Trustly uses strong encryption and bank-level security protocols to keep a user’s data and details safe.

Ease of use: There is no need to create an account with Trustly; users can deposit directly through their bank.

No fees: Trustly typically doesn’t charge fees for deposits or withdrawals, but users should check this with their chosen Trustly betting site.

Are there any drawbacks to using Trustly bookmakers?

Below, we have referenced the slight drawbacks that can crop up when using online betting sites with Trustly.

Bank availability: Trustly is not supported by every UK bank, and users should verify availability. It currently works with 14 banks at the time of this review.

Regional limits: Some betting sites will advertise accepting Trustly, but some do not allow UK bettors to use that method. Check which countries are eligible before signing up.

Limited promotions: While Trustly is a popular method, it may not always qualify for all bonuses and promotions, particularly sign up offers.

Is Trustly safe for online betting?

Trustly is one of the safest ways to make payments for online betting, due to a good level of encryption and bank-level security features.

In terms of encryption, all transactions are encrypted, and users do not need to share their bank details with the betting site. In addition, Trustly uses the same security measures as banks, including two-factor authentication, to help keep data and details secure.

Trustly vs other payment methods

Below, we’ve discussed the common alternatives to Trustly, examining their strengths and weaknesses and how they compare to Trustly.

PayPal: Both Trustly and PayPal offer secure payments, but PayPal betting sites are far more common and offer more versatile withdrawal options.

Debit cards: While convenient, debit cards are less secure as they share card information directly with the betting site. Trustly betting sites don’t need your bank details to carry out transactions.

Apple Pay/Google Pay: These mobile payment solutions are easy to use, but they don’t always offer withdrawal capabilities, unlike Trustly.

Responsible gambling

Remember to gamble responsibly. Never bet more than you can afford to lose, and be sure to never chase your losses. Gambling is not a way to make money, and it can be addictive too, so take steps to remain in control of your budget as soon as you begin gambling.

Gambling sites offer plenty of responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion options and time-outs. These can be accessed through dedicated tabs on each site, alongside advice on how to gamble responsibly and what actions you should take if you have any concerns.

If you need to get help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer free support and information:

Summary: Trustly betting sites

Many betting sites now accept Trustly as a means of making deposits and withdrawals, and it has become an excellent option for bettors thanks to its speed, security, and simplicity.

Trustly uses strong encryption and bank-level security protocols to keep user details safe, while it remains very simple to use and typically doesn’t charge fees for deposits or withdrawals. In addition, it compares favourably to other common payment methods.

In terms of our recommended best Trustly betting sites, we have chosen 10bet, Mr Play Sport, Betway, Neptune Play and Betiton. These sites are all licensed, regulated and trusted UK betting sites, and they all offer good value welcome bonuses that can be accessed with Trustly (with the exception of Betway).

In addition, they all offer a range of sportsbook possibilities, as well as convenient limits on deposits and withdrawals, though some of their withdrawal timeframes could improve.

Finally, remember to gamble responsibly when using betting sites that accept Trustly.

Trustly betting sites FAQs

Are Trustly betting sites safe?

Our recommended Trustly bookmakers are fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that they operate in a fair, safe and legal manner. In addition, Trustly betting sites are often safe betting sites as the service offers encryption and bank-level security features.

What are the advantages of using Trustly betting sites?

Trustly online betting sites have four main advantages: speed, ease of use, security and lack of fees. Trustly uses strong encryption and bank-level security protocols, deposits and withdrawals are processed quickly, and there is no need to create an account with Trustly. In addition, Trustly typically doesn’t charge fees for deposits or withdrawals.

How fast are Trustly deposits and withdrawals?

Online betting with Trustly is a straightforward, quick affair on the whole. Deposits are usually made instantly with this payment method, though withdrawal windows can range from a few hours to a couple of days. This will hopefully improve with time as Trustly appears on more betting sites.

Can Trustly be used on betting apps?

Most betting apps will accept the same payment types that are available on the desktop version of the online bookmaker. Trustly betting sites should, therefore, be available on betting apps or mobile sites if the bookie doesn’t have an app.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.