Women’s French Open Final Prediction & Sabalenka vs Gauff Best Bets

Women’s French Open final betting tips

Aryna Sabalenka to beat Coco Gauff 2-1 - 13/5 Bet365

Over 22.5 total games - 1/1 William Hill

The 2025 Women’s French Open final takes place on Saturday, as Aryna Sabalenka meets Coco Gauff to decide this year’s champion at Roland Garros.

This year’s final pits the top two seeds against one another, as world number one Sabalenka makes her first final appearance in Paris, bidding to add to her Australian Open and US Open titles.

The Belarusian overcame four-time French Open winner Iga Swiatek 7-6, 4-6, 6-0 in the semi-finals on Thursday, sending a strong message to the women’s game ahead of the final.

Betting sites have responded to that performance by making the 27-year-old the odds-on favourite to beat world number two Gauff on Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday. The American is contending for a second final at Roland Garros and is looking to add to her solitary major title, which was won at the US Open in 2023 against Sabalenka.

She’s a best price of 17/10 to claim her second major title, but may find it tough to derail the in-form Sabalenka.

World number one meets world number two in a battle for a maiden French Open title, and fans could really be in for a treat in a match between two players with little to separate each other.

Sabalenka and Gauff have previously faced off 10 times in the past with each player winning five apiece, though it was the Belarusian who won the only meeting of 2025 so far, beating Gauff 6-3, 7-6 in the final of the Madrid Open.

While Gauff has also been in fantastic form of late – especially on clay – she heads into the match as an underdog, perhaps mainly due to that loss to Sabalenka in Madrid.

Nevertheless, the conditions may suit Gauff slightly more than in Spain, and her combination of a faster serve and better defensive play means she presents a tougher opponent than Iga Swiatek in some ways.

However, Sabalenka comes into the final as the in-form player on the tour, making her second major final of the year and looking to land a fourth title of 2025.

A victory over four-time Roland Garros champion Swiatek is one of the most important wins of her career so far and rightly makes her the favourite to land the title on Saturday, with that match including the only set that the 27-year-old has dropped all tournament.

It all makes for a fascinating final match-up on Court Philippe-Chatrier, and though tennis betting sites think a 2-0 win for Sabalenka is the most likely outcome at 11/8, the world number one may not have it all her own way.

With that in mind, a wager on Sabalenka to win 2-1 offers better value at 13/5 with Bet365.

Women’s French Open final prediction 1: Aryna Sabalenka to beat Coco Gauff 2-1 - 13/5 Bet365

Though several bookmakers don’t seem to think this will be as close a match as it looks on paper, it is difficult to see the world number one winning at a canter.

Despite only giving up one set so far in the tournament, she is facing a player who is in similarly good form and who has beaten her in half of their previous meetings.

While that straight-sets Madrid Open win for Sabalenka could prove telling in the end, she is likely to face a test that is equally as stern as that offered by Swiatek, who grabbed a set back before falling 6-0 in the decider.

With that match having seen 29 games played – and with the Madrid final having seen 22 – we think a wager on over 22.5 total games in the match is a strong option.

Women’s French Open final prediction 2: Over 22.5 total games - 1/1 William Hill

