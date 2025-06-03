French Open Betting Offer: 40/1 on Carlos Alcaraz + 50 Free Spins

The 2025 French Open is entering the closing stages of the tournament, with several of the world’s best players still in with a shout at Roland Garros.

With the competition approaching entering the latter phases, plenty of tennis betting sites are running French Open betting offers, and new betting site Betano is no different.

Betano is running a French Open free bets offer that provides new users with enhanced odds on tournament favourite Carlos Alcaraz to win the French Open.

It’s a simple offer in which new customers must sign up, deposit £5 and place a £1 bet on Carlos Alcaraz to win the French Open at the normal price on the Men’s Outright French Open market.

The offer comes with enhanced odds of 40/1 – which is significantly better than market price of 11/10 – with winnings paid out as free bets. It is available to new UK customers only, and cannot be used in conjunction with other Betano sign up offers.

And with Alcaraz’s next match fast approaching, we’ve produced a full guide to the Betano offer, including how to claim it and all the important T&Cs you need to know before signing up online.

What Is the Betano French Open Betting Offer?

The Betano French Open offer is an enhanced odds betting sign up offer, where new customers can secure optimum value on the French Open outright market on Carlos Alcaraz and earn 50 free spins for Betano’s online casino in the process.

Simply put, new users must sign up via one of the links on this page, and then make a minimum deposit of £5 using an eligible payment method.

After that, they must back the “Carlos Alcaraz to win the Men’s French Open” outright market with a maximum bet of £1. If he wins the competition, you win at 40/1.

Winning punters get paid out at 11/10, with the rest of the funds made up of free bets along with 50 free spins to use on Big Bass Splash, one of Betano’s most popular online slots.

How to Claim the Betano Offer

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Betano French Open betting offer.

Step 1: Sign up at Betano (UK customers only) via one of the links on this page.

Step 2: Make a first deposit of at least £5.

Step 3: Opt-in to the promotion via the “Offers” tab.

Step 4: Place a £1 bet on Carlos Alcaraz to win the French Open at the outright price.

Step 5: If Alcaraz wins the tournament, you’ll receive a payout in free bets and cash.

Step 6: Winnings will be paid at normal odds in cash, then topped up in Free Bets to reflect 40/1 odds, as well as receiving 50 free spins on Big Bass Splash.

Key Terms to Remember

Consider these important terms related to this particular French Open offer, but be sure to check the full T&Cs on the Betano betting site before opting in.

The offer is available until 23:00 UK time on 6 June 2025.

The maximum stake is £1.

Winnings are paid in cash and free bets plus 50 free spins.

The free bet portion expires in 7 days.

There are no wagering requirements on free bets or free spins.

Cashed out or void bets do not qualify.

Why Betano’s French Open Betting Offer Stands out

As with all our recommended betting sites, Betano is fully licensed and regulated in the UK by the Gambling Commission.

There are a number of French Open betting offers available around the tournament, but this one provides great value for money for low stakes players that love tennis.

In addition, French Open offers are not common from mainstream bookies when signing up online.

In terms of the offer itself, it is easy to claim with a quick sign-up and simple opt-in process.

The 40/1 odds for betting on Carlos Alcaraz – arguably the best player on clay in the world and defending champion at Roland Garros – is a very generous price.

Importantly, players only need a £5 deposit to take part, and a £1 outlay on the Carlos Alcaraz win market, meaning it is a low-risk way to enjoy betting on the tournament.

Another plus is that there are no wagering requirements on free bet winnings or free spins, while the free spins offer catches the eye as it provides users with chance to use Betano’s impressive new casino site.

Why Choose Betano?

Betano is one of the newest sportsbooks in the UK, operated by BV Gaming and having launched in 2024.

It is growing fast and has already become a trusted, reliable operator that is known in the mainstream via sponsorships with Premier League football clubs such as Aston Villa.

Part of the draw with Betano is its focus on enhanced odds promotions, which are available to new customers, as well as a host of promotions for existing users.

Once signed up, users will find a huge variety of markets for their favourite sports, as well as a mobile-friendly site, and easy KYC process, user-friendly UI and the added bonus of a casino site too.

Responsible Gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When have a bet using free bet offers, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.