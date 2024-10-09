Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Wimbledon has altered the schedule for finals weekend in 2025 – with the singles finals moving two hours later to a 4pm UK start time.

Traditionally, the final Saturday and Sunday has seen the women’s singles final and men’s singles final respectively open play up on Centre Court, with a start time of 2pm in the UK.

However, next year, Saturday’s order of play on Centre Court will start at 1pm with the men’s doubles final before the women’s singles final at 4pm.

Similarly, Sunday will start with the women’s doubles final at 1pm before the men’s final at 4pm.

All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton says the move caters towards attracting the “largest possible worldwide audience” – with the singles final now starting at 11am (EST) in New York.

“We have adjusted the provisional schedule for the final weekend of The Championships with the ambition of improving the experience for all involved,” Bolton said.

“The doubles players competing in the finals will have increased certainty over their schedule and fans will enjoy each day’s play as it builds towards the crescendo of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles finals, with our champions being crowned in front of the largest possible worldwide audience.”

The change in schedule was announced alongside Wimbledon’s revelation that they will ditch line judges from next year, with live electronic live calling adopted from 2025 in all main draw and qualifying matches, in line with other tournaments on the ATP Tour.

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz won the men’s singles at Wimbledon this year ( PA Wire )

“The decision to introduce Live Electronic Line Calling at The Championships was made following a significant period of consideration and consultation,” Bolton commented.

“Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at The Championships this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating.

“For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour.

“We take our responsibility to balance tradition and innovation at Wimbledon very seriously. Line umpires have played a central role in our officiating set-up at The Championships for many decades and we recognise their valuable contribution and thank them for their commitment and service.”